How has the coronavirus pandemic affected your vacation plans for the summer? If so, you are certainly not alone. A recent travel industry survey discovered that roughly 80% of travelers had to cancel or reschedule existing plans after the outbreak. Major attractions are beginning to re-open, but restrictions and safety measures are changing the “face” of vacation. With businesses closing and steep job losses, did we just cancel summer this year?
The outlook is murky at best. For the first time in over 20 years, the automobile and travel agency AAA canceled its summer travel forecast. Their prepared statement says that would-be vacationers can expect weak travel volume throughout the summer. This is on the heels of the second-highest American travel number in history; 62% of us made plans for leisure vacations away from home last year.
The airline industry, of course, expects to be hit the hardest. According to the trade group, Airlines for America, over 250 million passengers flew between June 1st and Labor Day last year. Southwest figures to fill close to half of its seats in July, compared to about 8% in the spring. Delta and United expressed optimism, adding more flights to their schedule. The big question is whether travelers cancel their trips.
The latest from the CDC affirms that germs and viruses probably don’t spread as easily on planes because of the way cabin air is filtered and circulated. Masks are being required and seating is scattered. The risk of infection on a plane appears to be low, especially if you are washing your hands often and avoiding people who are sick.
Cruise ships still present a higher risk for the spread of disease because of the close contacts within the ship settings. Passage ways are smaller and the food settings had often been buffet style. The U.S. State Department urges citizens, particularly those with underlying health conditions, to avoid travel by cruise ship.
After weeks of empty rooms, the hotel industry appears as a bear slowly awakening from its hibernation. The hospitality data provider STR showed another small rise from previous weeks. Occupancy for the week ending June 13th was at 41%, still dropping 43% from this time last year. It’s a bleak number, but one that glimmers next to the 110% decline in April. The Norfolk/Virginia Beach area was the only major market to cross the 50% occupancy level thus far.
The coronavirus crisis doesn’t mean you have to give up your plans for having a good time. The key to a successful vacation adaptation seems to be the ability to find alternative plans than avoid large crowds and the places where they gather. Are there ideas that can really help you salvage a vacation during these difficult times?
Industry experts say that tourism and travel have always proven to be very resilient. The past 25 years have only seen a couple of downturns, and one of them was connected with the tragedies of 9-11. But travel changes. Bookings for Thanksgiving and Christmas of this year continue to be at strong levels.
Regional tourism tends to be the first thing to bounce back, weary and worried individuals taking baby-steps toward full-blown travel. When we have a vacation, the first thing we want to do is get there. Take a few days at home to rest, relax and visit some places that are within an easy driving distance. Enjoy things close to you that you have probably overlooked for ages.
Family and multi-generational travel will probably dominate the new plans. People did not get in their spring breaks, graduations and weddings, or a chance to visit Grandma for her 80th birthday. Family travel will most likely increase, but in a different, safer way.
Here are a handful of hints that the experts agree upon to travel at minimal risk. First, have a strategy for your vacation. Think about where you want to go, how you are going to get there, and what you will do when you are there. All 50 states are reopening at different rates. Gain information about your choices. Several websites have updating data. Keep track of what is happening at your destination until the day you leave.
When you plan, think outside. Not outside the box, but outside the doors. The virus enjoys fewer chances to spread in Mother Nature. An outdoor vacation within driving distance of your home may well be the best option.
Minimize the times you have to use public destinations. Common restrooms, restaurants and lodging increase your risk because it can be hard to clean public surfaces before and after each use. Bucket showers, prepared meals and renting a house instead of a hotel are better options because you are more in control. Make sure your destination has cleaning protocols. Many are now requiring a “booking buffer” which places time between when guests use the same areas.
If you decide to travel, will there be enough workers to care for your needs? Like most of the other chains, the Marriott family of hotels was hit hard by the pandemic. They do not expect to return to their prior levels of business until beyond 2021. The American Hotel and Lodging Association finds that only about one-third of the actual properties of the industry have reduced individual hotel work staffs.
From the Catbird Seat, most of us are more than ready to get out of the house, and out of the stresses and concerns of the daily routine. The coronavirus pandemic shouldn’t make you so anxious that you are afraid to go anywhere, but don’t allow your frustration and your desire to return to normal push caution to the wind.
