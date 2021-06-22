The summer of 2021 has begun to make things feel closer to a normal that we remember. The Louisville sports teams are entertaining near-capacity crowds again. Art festivals celebrate creativity and diversity with more cautions in place for safety. Traffic on the interstates is once again snarling and congesting.
Summer months give Americans reason to celebrate. Each month has a growing number of “National” days or weeks. When the word national is added to a special day, the holiday or occasion is given a more prominent place of celebration. To be a true national day, a proclamation must be issued by the president or an act of Congress must be introduced and approved.
The only federal holiday in the month of July is Independence Day. Thomas Jefferson led a committee of representatives from the 13 colonies that crafted the declaration. Crafting the document took several days, from June 11 to June 28, 1776. The declaration was voted on and approved on July 4, 1776.
All of the representatives were not able to complete signing it until later in August. John Hancock, president of the Continental Congress, signed the work and made it official. The declaration affirmed independence from British rule, but it took winning a war to assure the reality of such freedom.
After the war, the 13 colonies officially became 13 states when representatives signed the “Articles of Confederation” on March 1, 1781. A constitutional convention was held in 1787 which resulted in a document that we now know as the Constitution. On March 4, 1789, the Constitution replaced the Articles of Confederation. On Sept. 25, 1789, the first Congress convened to adopt the Constitution with its amendments.
Independence Day is not the only reason to celebrate in the month of July. There are some national celebrations which last the entire month. July is national blueberry month, national anti-boredom month, national cell phone courtesy month, national grilling month, national hot dog month, national ice cream month, national park and recreation month, national picnic month, and national watermelon month.
Some watermelons are so small that they can fit in the palm of a hand. But watermelons can vary greatly in size and weight. The world record for the heaviest watermelon if 350.5 pounds. The melon was grown by Chris Kent of Sevierville, Tennessee, and the weight registered on Oct. 4, 2013.
If you would like to craft a fun month of celebrations, here are some suggestions for the five Fridays during the month of July. Start your week off with an out-of-this-world celebration. July 2nd is World UFO Day. (There is no relation to the July 1st celebration of International Joke Day.) If dressing up like an alien is not your cup of tea, listen to a copy of the 1938 Orson Welles’ radio broadcast of “War of the Worlds.”
July 9th gives you two choices of celebration. The second Friday in July is National Motorcycle Day. The special day was first celebrated in 2016. The day is sponsored by Dairyland Insurance. Hmmm? After a year of relative seclusion, the road may well be calling you.
If motorcycles do not appeal to you, July 9th is also National Sugar Cookie Day. Along with chocolate chip, the sugar cookie is one of America’s favorites. Make the day a real family celebration with a day filled with baking. Personally, I intend to celebrate the day eating the treats.
The next Friday may present a celebration challenge for you. July 16th represents Fresh Spinach Day and World Snake Day. I suppose you could watch old Popeye cartoons for the spinach festival, but waiting until July 17th might be a better idea. The Saturday of the week is National Peach Ice Cream Day. Homemade peach ice cream is a celebration in itself.
July 23rd is not a national celebration day, but an incredible event will be taking place that day worth festivities. The Summer Olympics will be staging its opening ceremonies on this particular evening. The parade of athletes from the participating nations is worth the time spent in front of the television.
The first recorded Olympic games were held in Olympia, Greece, in 776 BC. It is almost always understood that the tradition was around 500 years old at the time. Early competitions included foot races, wrestling, boxing, military competitions, and horse and chariot races.
On April 6, 1896, the games were reinstated after 1,500 years of absence. Roman Emperor Theodosius I banned the games during his reign. Estimates indicate that about 60,000 people came to view the athletes from 13 international stations. Today, about 206 nations are eligible to compete.
Complete your month of celebrations on July 30th by honoring National Cheesecake Day (I tend to like raspberry or caramel), National Father-in-Law Day, or International Friendship Day. We spend time with them, but perhaps we do not celebrate our friends enough. Marcel Proust said, “Let us be grateful to people who make us happy. They are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.”
From the Catbird Seat, we have spent the majority of the last months simply trying to hang on to order and structure. We have missed opportunities to celebrate special days, anniversaries, and special moments in life with our family and friends. As the month of July ushers in a more normal existence for many of us, make the month a time of celebration, gratitude and encouragement for each other. No virus can rob us of our joy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.