A historical moment took place on the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. The occasion is not going to assure world peace, stop Republicans and Democrats from fighting, or bring about a cure for the coronavirus. But the incident will bring about a healing of sorts in the world of basketball in general and the state of Indiana in particular.
Robert Montgomery Knight was back home again in Indiana.
Knight was fired from Indiana in September 2000 following a controversial violation of a “zero tolerance policy” imposed upon the Coach by the university’s president. Knight had 662 wins and five Final Four appearances in 29 seasons at IU. The jewel in his crown was the undefeated season in 1975-76 season, a feat no college men’s program has since achieved. He is third in career wins with 899, trailing only Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (1,151) andSyracuse’s Jim Boeheim (1,060).
There was something poetic about the incidental game being played on the occasion of the General’s return to Assembly Hall. Purdue owned the game 74-62, but the Hoosiers and Knight owned the stage. The crowd was electric, rowdy and ready. The longing hope, the missing piece of the puzzle, the hole in the heart of Indiana fans was about to be filled.
Over 30 years ago, Purdue was also the opponent on Feb. 23, 1985. Indiana would go on to lose the game to Purdue that day also, 72-63. The volatile Knight exploded after the Hoosiers were called for their third foul in a span of less than a minute. An obscenity-laced interpretation of the English vocabulary spewed from the leader’s lips, resulting in the first of three successive technicals. The Coach picked up a red plastic chair with both hands and sent it sliding across the basketball court as a young Boilermaker, Steve Reid, was about to shoot an unattended free throw.
The player was never in danger. But the players’ bench for Indiana basketball and its fans would never be the same. This particular game was the signet ring that sealed the program, the team and the Coach. Even if you hated the program, Bobby Knight was the “one who threw the chair.”
The Bobby Knight of 2020 is not the same man who skipped a chair across the court the way I used to skip stones across an Indiana body of water. To the Hoosier faithful, he will always be the Coach, always be the hero, the legacy that no other coach will ever duplicate. To millions of college basketball fans, he is either loved or hated for his conquering success or his combustible temper. But to this lifetime Indiana fan, he looked more like one of my parents as they aged and battled the demons of dementia.
On that afternoon, Bob Knight was a frail old man wandering through a comfortable living room in the dark. After a long trip away, he was finally back home.
It was a moment that ESPN basketball commentator Dick Vitale had been longing for. Water was welling in the eyes, the voice was cracking as Vitale tried to capture the unspeakable with words. Over 50 former players surrounded the Coach as the sold-out arena was on its feet chanting his name. There were tears in the eyes of the 90-year-old grandmother in the stands and in the eyes of former players like Isiah Thomas and Randy Wittman. Knight’s son Pat was relieved to say, “I can wear my IU gear again.”
What was it like watching Bob Knight return to Assembly Hall?
Honestly, it was a moment that I didn’t think would ever happen. Knight had passed by the reunion of the undefeated team. Only a couple of years ago, the Coach had affirmed again that he would never return. Through the blessings and curses of a faltering memory, the things that kept Knight away — be it pride, memories of bitter moments or an unforgiving, hardened heart — no longer formed a roadblock. They suddenly were not important.
I could not stay seated. The pacing in front of the television almost became a frantic frenzy of stepping from side to side. Everyone in ear-shot was listening to “I cannot believe this is happening. Come here — watch this with me.” Texts were being blasted to my Indiana friends around the country. Breathing became asthmatic. I seemed angry that tears were the response when I wanted the response to be joy.
When you consider the complexity of the personality and career of the legendary coach, the height the Indiana University men’s basketball program reached under his leadership, the impact he has made upon the game of basketball and its fans, and the length of time he had been away from the program, watching Bob Knight’s steps across the court at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington stirred emotions that I hadn’t felt before.
From the Catbird Seat, it is a moment that I hope I experience one more time. The city of Cincinnati, faithful supporters of baseball’s Big Red Machine, and the world of baseball fans everywhere need to be allowed to heal and embrace its own legend, Pete Rose.
Cooperstown’s hallowed halls long to honor one of the fiercest competitors to ever step across the chalk lines and onto the diamond. Its plaque for the most hits needs to be engraved with the name of the player who actually put the bat on the ball to achieve them. The spirit that has been battered by the sport that he loved needs to be embraced, but more importantly, the hearts of the sport’s faithful fans need to be healed. Rose needs to be able to be back in the game.
It’s way past time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.