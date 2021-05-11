Only a few days after an extremely large brawl at the Miami International Airport made national news, another fight broke out in the terminal last week. Footage was captured on cell phones and at least one person ended up arrested. Shouts were heard and someone screamed, “I hope you get eaten by an alligator.” The skirmish started over one person refusing to wear a mask.
If that were an isolated incident, we might be grinning. There aren’t any smiles in the house.
Airport police in Chicago report officers responded to a disturbance call last week at the Chicago-Midway terminal. A fight broke out among passengers forcing all passengers to deplane and endure a two-hour flight delay. Problems resulted from a woman who “refused to comply” with flight regulations.
Late this past Saturday, two flight attendants were attacked while the plane was in the air, traveling from Miami to New York City. Rage ensued because one passenger, who had earlier caused a scene by refusing to wear a mask, felt her garbage had not been disposed of properly. An off-duty police officer put restraints on the suspect until landing. Several federal charges will be filed.
Aventura Mall was riddled with hectic confusion this past weekend during busy Mother’s Day shopping near Miami. Massive fights broke out between two groups of people at the upscale mall. One man flashed a gun for authority. Another man pulled his gun and opened fire. Uncontrolled turmoil and running caused stores to be locked down. Three people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening wounds.
One man lost his life and seven others were injured during a shooting inside a downtown Phoenix hotel early this past Sunday. Young people in their late teens and early 20s were attending a function inside the hotel. An argument escalated into shots being fired.
Also over the weekend, firefighters were battling to contain a fire in a townhome in Baltimore. A suspect randomly began shooting, killing three people, injuring others and finally losing his own life.
As of May 7, the Gun Violence Archive has documented 183 mass shootings across the United States. Comparing to 2020, the number by the same date was only 104.
When writing about incidents of violence, some of which involve shootings, some readers will jump to the conclusion that I am advocating gun controlling restrictions. While many suggest such legislation as the answer to gun violence, my concern is with a much bigger picture. We need to change our angry response to circumstances and people we do not like.
Stanford Medicine studies report that the pandemic from the coronavirus has made extreme disruptions in normal life. It raises uncertainty for tomorrow. Combined with other crises, the ability to cope has been stretched. It has placed us in the midst of negative emotions, including anger. What do we do with these forceful and chaotic emotions?
How we deal with the anger can depend on our age. The frustrations that we feel because of the pandemic sends adrenaline through our systems and motivates us to try to change or fix things. This is especially true if we perceive that things are broken and need fixing.
The American Psychological Association writes that it is important to control anger before it controls you. While anger is a normal emotion, the goal of anger management is to reduce the extreme emotions felt and the stimulation that anger causes. While we cannot eliminate people or things that cause anger, we can learn to control our reactions.
The APA website suggests that we work harder to relax, to not allow the stress to build and multiply. It also suggests we change how we think. Angry people tend to reinforce the anger by words they say, like cursing or swearing, and making physical demonstrations of the anger, like kicking a trash can. Logic and rational thinking defuses, and sometimes defeats anger.
Sometimes anger can be eased by actually working to solve the problem. The answer to the issues of our culture and times is not eliminating the flaring circumstance, but to face what is causing the circumstance and doing something to make it better. You may not be able to solve all of the problems for everyone and for all time, but you can make a difference in specific instances.
Finally, the APA website suggests we work harder to actually communicate. Rather than speaking the first thing that enters our minds, slow the process down. Think through options rather than reacting to circumstances with emotions. Listen to what is being said. Look carefully at what is causing your own anger. Discuss possible answers after a cooling and breathing space has been established.
The website maintains that the underlying issue of people who display high levels of anger is the belief that things should be going the way they want things to go. We can call that selfishness, but most of us feel we are right and others are wrong. Take moments to look at other people — and why they are responding as they are.
The Atlantic website speculates the real root of the rage in America today is that anger has become the dominant emotion. It is true in politics, in entertainment and sports, and in many avenues of our personal lives. They suggest the answer lies in honestly looking at and speaking about the embarrassing, offensive extremes that anger pushes us toward. Stop justifying behavior and start calling it what it is. “We don’t realize we’ve become extremists until someone makes it painfully obvious.”
Speaking with a friend who works in the retail industry, the friend’s comment spoke volumes. “I hate people.” It really wasn’t people that was irritating my kind-hearted friend. It was the rude, selfish and angry behavior from an increasing number of people.
From the Catbird Seat, we cannot afford the inflated cost of a rude, selfish “new normal.” We need a kinder, gentler, gracious new normal.
