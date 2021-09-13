An interesting article came across the news feed this past week carrying a story from the San Luis Obispo Tribune serving the people near Grover Beach, California. The article contains some implications and applications for us as well.
A man walked into a branch of the Wells Fargo banks, where a sign was posted that all customers were being asked to wear a protective face mask. The man did not have a mask, but entered the bank anyway. The man approached a bank teller where one of the bank managers approached the customer.
The manager calmly explained the bank’s policies about face masks, and offered to give the man a mask to wear. The customer became very agitated, shouting obscenities and rummaging through papers and drawers in the lobby, scattering many on the floor. When the bank manager said he would have to call the police, the man became even more hostile and called the manager a racially heated phrase.
The incident finally ended with the customer leaving the bank grumbling. The bank manager ended his shift and started for home at about 5:30 p.m. The still irate customer was waiting in the parking lot.
The customer pushed the bank manager against cars and walls, cornering the manager and not allowing him to leave. The two men began to exchange punches and the manager began to choke the customer to get him to stop. A coworker called the police and the man eventually fled away. The bank manager suffered a concussion and severe cuts to his head, hand and face. The manager has not returned to work for over a week.
Across social media platforms, on airplanes and inside crowded grocery stores, regular explosions of anger and frustration pepper the news headlines. You may have felt more twinges of anger than normal yourself – a quick temper when you are driving, or less patience with your children. Many factors may be contributing to the frustration today, but our negative feelings toward the COVID-19 outbreak is certainly one of them.
The Center for the Treatment and Study of Anxiety (CTSA) is a part of the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The Center has been researching and offering services to cope with anxiety and stress related to COVID-19. The clinic has concluded that for many, the crisis has turned some people into raging monsters.
Dr. Hans Steiner is the Professor Emeritus for Stanford’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. He has decades of work and study around anger and aggression. On the university website, Dr. Steiner addressed several questions concerning COVID-19 and the expressions of anger.
What do we do with pervasive anger at society? The events around COVID-19 – mask-wearing, politics, health concerns and finances – have many of us pushed to the brink. How can we handle the stress?
Dr. Steiner responded, “Social isolation may be the best tool to keep the virus under control, but this clashes directly with the need for social interventions helping us resolve anger and rage when being at the mercy of injustice and uncertainty.”
He continued, “Carving out our own space and time as much as possible reduces the load. Distraction, celebrating and savoring the life we do have help in this process. But in the end, all of us need a reminder that all animals, humans included, are vulnerable to crowding and competitive, irresolvable demands.”
“It is a real challenge,” says Kaye Hermanson, health psychologist at the UC-Davis Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. They are calling it “COVID fatigue” and there are no easy solutions.
The problem is compounded by the stark divisions in our country. You are likely to be criticized by someone if you are wearing a mask outdoors. Someone else will be critical of you for not wearing a mask. You really cannot win.
It is important to remember that the common denominator in the angry reactions is fear. The foundation for telling someone else to put on a mask is fear. “I do not want to die, nor do I want someone I love to die.” “I am stressed and I am afraid this nightmare is never going to end.” Although we could express that logically, we tend to react with anger.
The opposite reaction also is based from fear. When a business or an individual forces someone to wear a mask, some people react with anger. They are afraid their civil liberties are being taken away. They do not want the government telling them what to do. Many categorize it as a conservative response, but it is really much deeper than that. Instead of talking though the feelings, the person responds with anger.
What can be done with the anger? Here are a few tips. First, identity the triggers that make you angry. Usually the same things get to us time after time. What makes you angry? When does it happen? How do you usually react? Once you realize what the circumstances are, work toward managing the circumstances so it doesn’t escalate. If the little things get to you when you are feeling alone, concentrate on building a strong support network.
Next, help manage the anger by removing yourself from the circumstances and allow yourself to cool down. Breathe in and out in a slow, purposeful manner. Regain control of the spinning emotions. Find a place that is safe for you and take refuge there.
Finally, spend extra time caring for yourself. The normal things are important, proper sleep and a balanced diet, but be focused as you look for specific things to accomplish. If alcohol spins the out-of-control behavior, cut back on drinking. Do you have weapons easily accessible? Lock them up, or take them out of easy reach. Talk to friends, family or others who are supporting you every day.
From the Catbird Seat, the on-going nature of this pandemic stirs many emotions, anger being a common response. Work hard to control the emotions, and manage the behavior that is likely to flow from undisciplined reactions.
