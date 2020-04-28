Over the course of a few years, a handful of blog posts have become an important part of my weekly reading and study schedule. During the weeks when extra time creeps in, links and suggestions prompt me to browse another handful. Not long ago, I ran across one by Dr. Lawrence Gerstein, a professor of Psychology at Ball State University. Gerstein is the director of the Ball State Center for Peace and Conflict Studies.
The focal point of the piece was the topic of the century, finding ways to cope with the COVID-19 circumstances. The article offers some 30 ways to bring more peace and joy into life, but one of the ways nudged me into thinking a little deeper. The suggestion offered, “In the rush to return to “normal,” use this time to consider which parts of normal are worth rushing back into.”
We certainly are in a rush to return to normal. Tennessee will allow most businesses to open this week. Georgia is following suit as people will be allowed to get haircuts, pedicures and tattoos. Non-elective medical procedures begin to be performed in Indiana and Kentucky. In South Carolina, department stores and other retail businesses that were declared non-essential are reopening as long as they abide by social distancing orders. In Florida, governments granted access to public beaches.
Besides a nation of people climbing the walls because of cabin fever, there are some statistics that are causing protesters to insist the need for Normal. A Madison, Wisconsin, news report stated that a month ago people were concerned thousands in the state would die. As of April 20, the number was just over 200. But not every state has been so fortunate.
The pandemic disrupts more than the economy. Have you had more difficulty sleeping? Studies are showing that people are having increased levels of insomnia, experiencing nightmares and remembering vividly their dreams. Psychologists speculate the reason for remembering dreams is we are waking several times during the night. One of the reasons the dreams are vivid is a concept called “dream incorporation,” a phenomenon that occurs when we spend too much time in front of news media covering an event.
Are we too anxious to return to Normal? Health experts are cautioning that pulling back the restrictions of business and travel will cause things to immediately spike. Others say the increase may take the 14 days of the contagious span of the disease. President Trump has waffled back and forth on the idea, but most recently has warned that right now may be too soon.
Economists have concerns about the effect of a premature reopening on the financial health of the country. While the economy has suffered because of the shutdowns, opening too soon will cause difficulties over time. Employees will grapple with feeling safe at work, while those who do not return to work may face having to quit or be dismissed. Businesses in the retail and service industries will likely have fewer than Normal customers, which would result in more unemployment and a sluggish economy.
A little over 20 years ago, best-selling author and humorist Patsy Clairmont released a book called “Normal is Just a Setting on the Dryer,” setting readers free from their pursuit of unattainable expectations. What type of normal am I wishing to pursue?
Here are three things which are a part of the normal that I miss. I miss the eyeball-to-eyeball teaching experience. I am not opposed to online classes, nor teaching through writing — I do that several times a week. But there is a dynamic in the teaching experience that relies on non-verbal communication.
Legend says that first century followers of a rabbi wanted to be so close to the rabbi that they would be covered by the dust of the rabbi’s feet. There is something vital in the teaching experience that requires a personal flavor — a wink, a pat on the back, an affirming smile of encouragement.
There is also a dynamic of being with groups of people to experience an event. A sports reporter was reminding us that this year is the fifth anniversary of Kentucky Derby winner American Pharaoh’s Triple Crown run. An attendance record of 170,000 people watched the event at Churchill Downs. Normal may not include such staggering numbers, but I miss the 20 students in my class at college, the 25 adults in our Bible study at church, and the 12 adults in a small group meeting.
I miss the ability to meet in corporate worship. While a segment of worship is incredibly personal, there is a dynamic of doing it with people who share your beliefs. Theodore Roosevelt once said, “You may worship God anywhere, at any time, but the chances are that you will not do so unless you have first learned to worship Him somewhere in some particular place, at some particular time.”
I miss the freedom to “pursue happiness.” We are reminded by the pandemic of the importance of our “inalienable rights” — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. In a sense, the restrictions of the pandemic have frozen our lives in time. Before March, the Indianapolis Indians contacted me about my 2020 press pass. Last Father’s Day, I was celebrating with some of my family watching a Reds’ game in Cincinnati. A great deal of enjoyment is generated by a nice evening meal at a restaurant. Today, all of those pursuits seem like an entry in a scrapbook.
From the Catbird Seat, I encourage you to take inventory of the population of your Normal. Take a poster board, tape some paper together, or open an extra-large blank document on your computer. Start capturing two lists of your observations — one which describes the things that are important that you miss, and one list which describes the things that you don’t want back.
In a few weeks, we will compare both lists.
