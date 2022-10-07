In Munich, Germany, the month of October brings to a close a 16- to 18-day folk festival. The international celebration brings to the European country more than 6 million visitors. A variety of food and drinks and games make the event special.
Our own Harvest Homecoming unites the community and hundreds of thousands of visitors in appreciating the beauty and history of southern Indiana. The festival celebrates the talent, heritage, and blessings of the year. Harvest Homecoming has celebrated the area for over 50 years.
October gives us reasons to celebrate the entire month. Here are some special days that you may not be aware of.
Bared noggins reflect a glare of the spotlight on “Be Bald and Be Free Day” on October 14. Millions of people are affected by baldness either from natural causes or medical treatments. A day is dedicated to the bald and the beautiful.
Shaving heads and beards is a tradition that had been passed down through the ages. Early men from the Stone Age used sharpened clamshells to shave or pluck out hair. Ancient Romans and Egyptians made shaving heads common among the priesthoods and with the common folk seeking to avoid the heat of the Mediterranean.
In the late 1950s, shaving heads became something of a trend in America. Actors, politicians, musicians and sports stars embraced the look. Today many people will shave their heads to honor those who have lost hair due to their battle through cancer. I wonder if there is a “I am Closer to Bald Than I Used to Be” Day.
A day later, we pause to celebrate one of the greatest television shows of all time. October 15 celebrates National "I Love Lucy Day." On that day in 1951, the American sitcom starring Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Vivian Vance, and William Frawley made its debut. The program became the first filmed and scripted program to be performed before a live studio audience. The new format and the comedic timing of its star won the series five Emmy Awards along with numerous nominations.
The show itself was filled with “firsts” in the television business, and Lucy herself made an impact as the first female head of a television studio. Here are a couple of lesser-known facts about one of our favorite comediennes. Lucy actually had several small movie roles in the 1930s. She was a contract player for RKO Radio Pictures, which earned her a spot in the Three Stooges short “Three Little Pigskins.”
The contract also made her available for the 1938 Marx Brothers' movie "Room Service," which also starred Ann Miller and Frank Albertson. The movie was the only film of Groucho, Chico, and Harpo that was not specifically written for the trio. Can you imagine the antics involved between these great comic artists? The movie resulted in a lifelong friendship between Lucy and Harpo. The pair recreated Harpo's classic mirror scene in a 1955 "I Love Lucy" episode.
National Mulligan Day is observed every year on October 17. In golf, a mulligan happens when a player gets a second chance to perform a specific move or action. Let's say I … err, the golfer … flubs a shot off the tee that dribbles about a foot off the tee. A mulligan allows him to try the shot again with no penalty.
According to the United States Golf Association, there are a couple of stories about the origin of a mulligan. One gives the credit to a locker room attendant at a course in Essex Fells, New Jersey. Another story states the term came from Thomas Mulligan, an Irish aristocrat and passionate golfer from the early 1800s.
While this day has its roots in golf, allow the day to offer those around you — and you — a second chance in life.
Most of these days make us chuckle and smile so let's think for a moment about a holiday that carries a little more impact. National Make a Difference Day brings the community together on the fourth Saturday in October. This year the day is October 22. Millions of people across the country join to try to improve the lives of others.
The day was started in 1992 to encourage people in communities to make an impact upon those closest to them. Organizations that use volunteers and charitable non-profits often champion the way. Contact them to see how you can become involved.
Although the month is filled with unusual days, let's weigh in on one more special day. National Greasy Foods Day is October 25. From fried chicken to nachos to deep-dish pizza to a deep-fried Twinkie, the day raises the important question, “Would you like fries with that?” The day holds a special place in our hearts, not to mention our arteries.
Though so many of our fast foods tend to be coated in grease, such was not always the case. In the mid-1800s, meat was an expensive luxury. About that time, the Scottish people discovered a unique way to prepare their chickens. Frying them gave them a special taste and allowed them bragging rights over the neighbors in England who only baked or broiled their meat.
In case you wondered, at the Texas State Fair in 2010, one of the food truck vendors introduced his customers to a deep-friend swig of Dr. Pepper.
From the Catbird Seat, allow the month of October chances to lead your heart and your spirit into some creative celebrations. Festivities prepare our hearts to be thankful and to cherish the time we spend with friends and family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.