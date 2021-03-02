May I tell you a story? The story is my story, but it is most likely your story as well. We all play significant roles in our stories, don’t we?
The truth is I have always loved stories. When I was about 4, my father sat down on the living room couch with me every Sunday and we read the comics. Well, at the beginning Dad read the stories. Blondie and Dagwood. Snuffy Smith. Beetle Bailey. We read every story in the multipage comic section. Even the boring ones, like Mary Worth. Eventually, when a character would say a line that I recognized, Dad would have me read.
I loved when I could participate in the story. As the weeks went by, more and more of the conversations were words that I could read. Soon the stories and the voices were mine to tell. I was thrilled when I could make the stories come to life.
Today, the setting of my story is in a restaurant parking lot in a Northern Kentucky community within shouting distance of Cincinnati. My wife Beth squirms in a chair about a mile away, sitting next to a hospital bed upon which rests her 93-year-old father. Bob suffers with an increasingly progressive expression of the Alzheimer’s disease. He fell this past week and suffered severe injuries to his head.
When Bob struggles toward waking consciousness, he is unsure and confused. He is in a bed and a room with which he is most unfamiliar. Tubes and wires restrict his movement and his comprehension. The darkness of the disease places the familiar in shadows, but the unknown turns out even brief glimmers of light. For Bob, life stays the blurry, grey dismal colors of this past Sunday’s rain-drenched day, except for these moments of the fearful, dark unknown.
I sat in the hospital parking lot, staring at the bricks that frame the window of a patient’s room. One after another. The second floor, the third and fourth, the fifth and highest floor. Was this his room? Or this one? Somehow if I knew which window, I would at least be focused, at least connected in some way.
Only one adult at a time is allowed in the room of my father-in-law. If Beth were to leave the room, she would not be permitted to return. Hospital rooms are concrete, not comforting. Beth is in a room with her father, but she is alone. Her father is there, but he isn’t really there.
The hospital waiting rooms and lobbies are closed. I cannot experience the connection of being in the same building. You have told this story during the past year, haven’t you? Your details may have included a wedding, a graduation or a funeral. Your story is of a concert that didn’t occur, a season that wasn’t going to happen, or a class that met online. Your story happened while you were watching from afar.
So I sit in a car, in a parking lot, by myself, a mile away. Beth’s sister sits in New Albany. A brother worries in Indianapolis. Another brother, the primary caregiver, ponders decisions and pathways north of the Queen City. Grandchildren are scattered across state lines.
The radio is tuned to a station on Sirius XM. The music was mostly from the last three or four years. Tunes I knew. Words I mumbled. Finally an old song from the early 1990s graced the speakers and I sang aloud. The singer and songwriter was Rich Mullins, a college schoolmate and a connection to my past. The words were haunting today:
“I believe what I believe. It makes me what I am. I did not make it. No, it is making me.”
It dawned on me. I can voice the words of the story the way I want them to read.
COVID is a story of loneliness. In a world that was already too busy, already too scattered, and already too isolating, a strange and unknown, contagious disease forced us to even count the inches between us. Circumstances count distance. Relationships don’t.
COVID is a story of change. We didn’t used to do things this way. We didn’t even have to think about things in this way. We long for a day when we return to “normal,” but we are living normal today. Normal may change tomorrow, and again the next day.
I wandered into the restaurant for a drink. Two ladies were seated at a table a tad more than six feet away. One was telling her story to the other, “Then she went into the room, and blah, bah blah, bah blah.” Literally. She had a way with words.
The lady summarized our COVID story, didn’t she? Blah. Bah blah. Bah blah. We are ready for the chapter to be finished. We don’t even want to rehash this mess. We want to read what comes next. This chapter has lasted long enough.
But we must never forget that COVID is a story of hope. Frontline workers dedicate 12- and 14-hour days to preserve a semblance of structure. Medical personnel stare death in the face day after day, proclaiming, “Not this time. Not on my watch.” The kid behind the cooler at the grocery makes sure that milk is on the shelf, and eggs are in the cartons.
On the other side of six feet, two older men sat, their coffees obviously gone hours ago. “Jimmy was quite the third baseman. Nothing could get past him. You know, this time last year the pitchers and catchers were in Arizona and we believed we could get to the World Series again. This year, I don’t really know what to believe.”
I grinned. I know.
From the Catbird Seat, circumstances will change, but who I am does not have to. I will strive to be more patient with those who struggle, for their path may be more harsh than my own. I will look for ways to dispel the isolation through creative means to connect. I will cling to hope, not for a return to normal, but for a life that makes normal seem weak.
Tom May is a freelance writer and educator, and a columnist for the News and Tribune. Reach him at tgmay001@gmail.com.
