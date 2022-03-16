The tornadoes that devastated Southern Indiana ten years ago stirred soul-searching questions in the hearts of many people. Why do bad things happen to good people? How do we recover and survive such a terrible loss? Do tragedies prove there is no God? If God exists, where is He during times of turmoil? Why does it seem God answers one prayer and doesn’t hear another?
The ten years that followed have only changed the first sentence in that paragraph. We still grapple with making sense of tragedies. Our minds still wonder about God’s presence. Instead of tornadoes, we wrestle with global pandemics or a tyrant’s aggressive military advances. Sometimes the questions become quite personal. Why did the pandemic take my loved one?
Ten years ago, the publisher and editor of the News and Tribune wanted a column that would raise those questions. But since the questions struggled with so deep and personal emotions, they wanted to hear the questions tackled from a religious perspective.
On March 14, 2012, the paper published my first column in response to those questions. The first sentence in that first article still resonates in my mind: “This just isn’t fair.”
Ten years ago, I was serving as a minister on staff at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. I must have been the only minister in the building when the call from the paper came in. How can you write answers about those questions? How can you even raise the questions in a sensitive way?
But we all ask those questions, don’t we?
I had asked them several times on that very personal level. Why did my father pass away so suddenly? Why did the business fail? Why didn’t the plans for life turn out the way I expected?
My caveat to the questions were always the same. “This just isn’t fair.” We want things to be fair, and we want to use our own definition of the word.
Ten years ago, I understood the questions. The tornadoes hit the area on a Friday afternoon. Although I don’t remember the exact time, it seems as if it was about 3:30 p.m. Two days later, I was teaching a Sunday morning Bible study at church. Several members of the group lived in Henryville.
We raised the questions together. We looked for answers together. We looked forward to a time when such questions wouldn’t have to be raised.
My summary of the questions ten years ago would still be the same today.
It doesn’t take very much living to realize that life isn’t fair. You work really hard and someone else gets the promotion. You pray long, fervent prayers for your mother to recover from cancer and yet it comes back with a vengeance. The intense pressure of wind sucking your buildings and your life in directions they were not meant to go leaves your spirit as splintered as your trees.
The unfair nature of it pushes all to the question, “Why?” And it shoves the person of faith to not just ask “Why?” but also “Where?” Where are you God in the midst of my suffering?
Life isn’t fair. It hands you disappointments, disasters, and death. Often it does not respect your faith or your prayers. The real question is how will you respond when life tosses you a storm?
Many become angry. The pondering becomes, “What have I done to deserve this?” We compare ourselves to others. “He is worse than I am, but I am the one who is handed the rough road.” Our conclusions about God are even more bitter. “Either You can’t act, or You choose not to. Maybe You don’t exist.”
Some build up walls. If unfair things are going to happen, at least it won’t hurt when they do. I will distance myself from others so they can’t hurt me. I will shut myself from caring too deeply for them. And I surely will distance myself from God – I could not count on Him when I was hurting.
Those are quite natural reactions to tragedies. Jesus calls His faithful to an unnatural reaction. When life treats you poorly, when nothing is fair, you will be blessed if you mourn. Don’t get angry, throw blame, justify things, rationalize, or withdraw. Mourn. Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.
Ten years ago, I closed the column by telling a story. I will tell the same story today. When I was in college, I met Amy Grant. She was in a bookstore in Cincinnati signing autographs on her recently released albums. There were records, cassettes, and eight-tracks. Tells you how long ago it was, doesn’t it?
She would not remember me. I was just a face in a crowd that day. But she left a lasting impression on me about how real and how caring she seemed to be. The journey of her life has not been easy, even when it appeared she was at the top of the music industry. A harsh marriage, divorce, rumors, and remarriage haunted her every move. She has walked a difficult road with choices and unfair brokenness.
A little over ten years ago she released a CD with a song she had co-written with Sarah Hart, Better Than a Hallelujah. The words of the chorus reveal an important truth.
We pour out our miseries, God just hears a melody. Beautiful the mess we are; the honest cries of breaking hearts are better than a “Hallelujah,” sometimes.
From the Catbird Seat, blessed are those who mourn, instead of the alternatives, when life leaves them asking, “Why?” and “Where?” And in God’s ear, those whispered words of mourning may just be better than a Hallelujah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.