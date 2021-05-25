Some interesting pieces of information became available this past week. As with many items during the pandemic, the findings seem conflicting. However the subject of reading is vitally important and we must strive to find the proper perspective.
Researchers from Stanford University have established findings to show that the reading skills of fluency — the ability to read aloud quickly and accurately — and comprehension have suffered in the past year. According to the study, second- and third-grade students have suffered the most. Overall fluency in these two grades is down 30% from what would be expected in a typical year.
Reading fluency is vital because problems with this skill affect the ability to learn new subjects and deeper understanding. In many respects reading is a doorway to disciplines of most studies. The research suggests a portion of the difference is the result of the lack of interaction among students and between teachers and students.
The challenge for parents and teachers is first to identify the students who are struggling. Reading problems are not always immediately evident. Next, specific and corrective interventions are required. Opportunities to read and to hear others read are helpful. Community appears to play a significant positive role in the development.
This concept leads to another piece of information recently published. The reading habits of adults have changed dramatically during the pandemic. People are reading more for pleasure and comfort today. The Association for American Publishing reports that e-book sales have risen over 35%, reversing a trend of decline.
The sales of print books were up last year for the first time in over a decade. People are turning to books both for pleasure and for knowledge. Education and skills are opening opportunities for career advancement or change. New challenges in health and wellbeing prompt the quest for information.
BooksScan, which tracks total sales, records print sales were up 8.2% in 2020, led by juvenile fiction books. The top-selling book for adults was “A Promised Land” by former President Barack Obama.
Yale University recently announced findings that adults are reading more to find a refuge from the storms and struggles of life. Books that allow the reader to become engulfed in fantasy and adventure are most popular. Many turn to historical fiction to find adventure and learn about new cultures from history.
Some readers have discovered classics, books that have slipped under the radar for years. Classical literature provides comfort and the structure of tradition into the chaotic landscape of today’s world. Many of these are now available in audio formats.
Like adults, the reading habits of students have changed during the pandemic. According to “What Kids Are Reading,” outside of the classroom, students have doubled the amount of time reading. They are also absorbing more non-fiction than fiction.
From the Catbird Seat, encourage those students around you to expand their horizons by reading. Hats off to Pizza Hut for bringing back their Book It program for students this fall. Is there anything better than pizza each month and rewards for reading? In the words of the slogan, Reading is fun-damental.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.