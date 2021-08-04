Three books lay open on my virtual desk this week. All of the books were published several years ago, but there never seemed to be an occasion to read them. The books are by respected authors who have penned other enjoyable books. Let’s share a little time with each of them this month and ponder their importance.
The first book uses the title, “People of the Lie: The Hope for Healing Human Evil.” This book is written by M. Scott Peck, author of the best-selling book “The Road Less Traveled.” Peck (1936-2005) was an American psychiatrist and author. He spent most of his life trying to understand and explain our deep need to find religious fulfillment in life.
The second book, the one we will discuss today, is called, “Eloguence: The Hidden Secret of Words that Change the World.” The author has earned 27 awards as a competitive speaker. He has spent hundreds of hours analyzing the important speeches of history. One of his many books is titled, “How Effective People Speak: How High Performers Use Psychology to Influence with Ease.”
The third book carries the title, “Surrounded by Idiots,” by best-selling author Thomas Erikson. The book was a runaway phenomenon in Sweden, selling more than a million copies. The book shares a method of understanding the people around you. Erikson notes there are four key behavior types that define how we interact and perceive people around us. Understanding these behaviors is crucial for successful communication.
All three books support concepts of communication that foster healing and understanding. The pandemic brought problems of communication to a spotlight, but mistakes and challenges in communication have been present throughout man’s history. From failing to account for cultural differences to simply not listening, communication problems are the number one reason that couples split up and a significant cause of issues in the workplace.
Peter Andrei, author of “Eloquence,” has about 30 books listed on the website, goodreads.com. Andrei believes that most of us write and speak without thinking. Considering the words we use first can make our communication meaningful and persuasive. According to their ratings, his most popular book is “How to Master Public Speaking.” In that book, he writes, “What is seen time and time again, however, is that the confidence developed from mastering the art of public speaking will spill over into other areas of life.”
In the book, “Eloquence,” Andrei asks, “Why do some words work and change the world, while others fall flat, failing to impact, influence and inspire anyone at all?” He continues with three quotes, and asks for you to notice what the three have in common. Let’s peek at the quotations.
“And so, my fellow Americans: Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.” Most of us do not even have to search for the quote, but recognize it to come from President John F. Kennedy.
Perhaps a lesser-known communicator, and certainly one using a different medium, Curtis “50-Cent” Jackson says, “My heart is a house homie; fear don’t live here.”
The third quote comes from former Apple magnate, Steve Jobs: “That’s 58 songs ever second of every minute of every hour of every day.”
Andrei concludes, “They are all undeniably, unambiguously, unquestionably eloquent.” Did you notice he used his own theory? There is a rhythm and rhyme to eloquent speech that compels our attention and captivates us. The secrets in the book allow your words to become attractive and successful.
The secrets of rhetoric, developed years ago by Greek philosophers and teachers, deal with the form of the words we use. Form speaks to the arrangement, proportion and sounds of language. These characteristics are completely apart from the content and meaning of the message.
Does the sound of our words make a difference? The book shouts the affirmative. Andrei uses science and research to show that our brains process information differently when the sound of the words are appealing. Communication experts call this phenomenon “the rhyme as reason effect.” This means that a listener perceives a rhyming message as more truthful. We then believe the speaker or author is more trustworthy. The result becomes supported and persuasive.
An example of eloquence is alliteration. Words in proximity which start with the same sound form alliteration. This technique is the foundation of eloquence. Alliteration isn’t simply repeating the sound like the old nursery rhyme, “Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers.” It is strategically placing the sounds, but not overwhelming with them in a way that becomes redundant or meaningless.
In Bill Clinton’s first inaugural address, he spoke of the “steadfastness and sacrifice” of the men and women who triumphed over the Depression. He continued to speak about the dangers of “fascism and Communism,” using the similar sounds at the end of the words rather than their beginning.
Throughout the book, he lists over sixty secrets of the ancient art of rhetoric that transforms your words into masterpieces of rhythm and grace. The pleasing nature of the choice and structure of your words endears you and your message to the listener. The listener will not only pay attention and remember your words, they will be favorably motivated to act. Of course, you do not cram all sixty secrets into the same paragraph. Peppered throughout your communication, this structure will transform your ability to lead.
From the Catbird Seat, because social media often limits the number of words we can use, and because it provides us a means to communicate immediately, we often respond without giving thought to the words we use. This bad habit spills over into our daily communication. Learning to understand the power contained in the structure of our words, and pausing to consider those words before we use them can transform our communication. “Eloquence” is a book worth reading.
