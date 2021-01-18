Did the year 2020 get you down? Has its effects flavored 2021 so much that it tastes bitter already? Whether limited in travel or quarantines in COVID, perhaps what your spirit needs is a reason to celebrate. Try on one or more of these national days and see if your spirit becomes lifted.
A national day offers an opportunity for a nation or a state a chance to celebrate. The day may be a significant date of independence, of becoming a republic, or an important date for a ruler (like a birthday, accession to the throne, or removal therein). Many countries have more than one national day.
Nationaldaycalendar.com provides an authoritative source for fun and unusual national days. Their research team now tracks almost 1,500 national days, weeks and months. J.R.R. Tolkien wrote, “It is no bad thing celebrating a simple life.” Agreeing with him, here are a few reasons to celebrate.
Last year, I stumbled across the information that Jan. 17th was “Ditch New Year's Resolutions Day.” This year I resolved to faithfully celebrate on the 17th. In order to honor the day, I will celebrate it sometime this week instead. Abraham Lincoln said, “Always bear in mind that your own resolution to succeed is more important than any other.”
An event that is always held on Jan. 23rd is “Measure Your Feet Day.” Celebrate the day by measuring your feet — how long they are, how wide they are, how deep they are. Measure both feet and compare. It appears to be a ticklish situation, but it is difficult to do the measuring without a smile coming on your face.
I wanted to get to the bottom of the tradition behind the day, but after a lot of time searching Google, the sole piece of credible information available traces the origin of the day back to Iceland. According to achillespodiatry.com, ancient Icelanders spent their free time either bowling or “shelbing.” Shelbing is giving “high-fives” with your feet. The spring was a time of extreme rainstorms in Iceland. The natives would run into their huts for shelter. The rains might last for days at a time. One of the few things to do when sheltering in a hut was smacking feet together with a friend.
On the last Monday of the month — this year it is Jan. 25th — people celebrate “Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day.” The day was started by three guys named Snap, Crackle and …. Actually, the story is told that the day was started by a radio station in Bloomington. The station had received a shipment of new microphones. Instead of broadcasting their normal feed of a national program, the sounds of a couple of people popping bubble wrap was sent across the airwaves for almost a full half-hour.
Jan. 26th is Australia Day, the official national holiday of Australia. The day marks the anniversary of the 1788 arrival of the First Fleet of British ships at Port Jackson, New South Wales. Present-day Australia celebrates their diverse society and landscape.
About a week ago, I received an email from Victor Perton, a kind gentleman in Melbourne, Australia. He did not go into the details, but the columns here are read by folks “down-under.” Mr. Perton is the Chief Optimism Office for the Center for Optimism (centerforoptimism.com) in Melbourne. He is also the founder of the Australian Leadership Project and the author of several books.
Celebrate Australia Day with me by learning more of the fascinating history of Australia, and contemplating the incredible leadership potential tied into a style of optimism. An optimistic leader requires more effort and vision than one who is simply reactionary.
End the month with two days of celebration. Jan. 30th is “National Inane Answering Message Day.” According to Thomas and Ruth Roy, who somehow “created” the day, time is set aside so that people can listen to what they have as their recorded greeting on their voicemail and answering machines, and replace the ridiculous and annoying ones. Unfortunately for them, the day has back-fired and many people actually put inane message on their machines just for that particular day. Celebrate the day however you choose and leave a message after the beep.
The last day of the month is always “Inspire Your Heart with Art Day.” The day was created as a way to celebrate all forms of art and the effect they have had on hearts around the world. The day marks an encouragement to all kinds of artists to pursue their talents. The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana promotes the arts in Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties by having programs and partnerships with businesses, groups and individuals. They have several opportunities for artists of all kinds and for those of us who just wish to learn. Visit their website at sointoart.org.
This year I am going to celebrate the day by visiting Bill Van Hook’s website, wfVanHook Photography. The web address is daportfolio.com/283422/. Bill is an internationally published and award-winning photographer based in Southern Indiana. Bill and his wife Donna have a heart for children. They have been involved several times in mission work in Romania. Bill has pictures of children in Romania on his site that will take your breath away.
From the Catbird Seat, the struggles and turmoil of the year continue to haunt nearly every step we take. In order to keep our spirits high — and sometimes to spur our minds to think about more than just our problems — we need to look for reasons to celebrate. Ken Poirot is a best-selling author and entrepreneur. He writes, “No one is alone in self-isolation because the entire world is there with you” and “Keep creating: the world yearns to celebrate your next masterpiece.”
