About a week ago, the chance to walk down Memory Lane was made available at the Louisville Arcade Expo. The exposition featured arcade and pinball machines and extensive home classic systems like the Atari, Commodore, NES, Sega Genesis, PlayStation and more. This year’s expo was the 10th-annual event. The show took place at the Triple Crown Pavilion in Jeffersontown, Ky.
Stroll with me through the corridor of time. When and where did you play your first pinball machine? About a mile from our house on the far west side of Indianapolis was a local bowling alley. Somewhere around junior high school, my sister and I began bowling every Saturday morning. Our parents would drop us off and for three hours we were bowling three games in a competitive league. The lanes had a snack bar and soda fountain, along with a small side room that housed two or three pinball machines.
There would be days when we would have time to kill while waiting for our rides home. In the high school years, I visited the pinball room on more than one occasion. America had several iconic pinball manufacturers, including Bally, Williams, Stern and Gottlieb. Entering into the present century, Stern was the only major pinball company still in existence when successful repairman and reseller Jack Guarnieri founded Jersey Jack in 2011. This company is known for its high-end machines and was the first to feature Bluetooth connectivity and the use of a camera.
My favorite machines were always the ones made by Gottlieb. The company was founded in 1927 by David Gottlieb in Chicago. They manufactured the first successful coin-operated pinball machine in 1930. They were the first to revolutionize the industry by introducing 2-inch bats called “flippers” allowing players to shoot the ball back up the machine and accumulate more points.
Although it may not have been my first game, the first one I remember was a machine called “Grand Slam” in the early 1970s. The game was not competitive — only one player could play at a time. The goal was to hit the ball at specific locations. There were slingshots along the first and third base lines, and lighted bumpers in the outfield.
The Bally Manufacturing Corp. was founded by Raymond Moloney in 1932. The company was also based in Chicago and took its name from its first game, Ballyhoo. The corporation soon became a leading maker of pinball machines. They had great success also making gambling equipment and for a time ventured into vending machines and the music business. Bally went on to acquire one of its competitors, Midway Manufacturing, in the late 1960s.
Bally was the first company to license a theme. The game was called Wizard! and was based on the Tommy movie by The Who. The game was so successful other companies began to follow their lead. Bally became active in the casino business when New Jersey legalized gambling and also entered the growing home computer gaming business in the 1980s. Bally sold its pinball division to Williams Electronics in 1988.
Harry Williams founded Williams Manufacturing Co. in the hot bed of arcade games, Chicago, in 1943. During World War II a lack of raw materials made manufacturing new machines difficult and expensive. Williams was an engineer from Stanford and designed the first electrical pinball machine. Early Williams’ machines often included innovative features and “firsts” in the pinball industry. Williams devised the first “tilt” mechanism which ended the ball in play when a player would jostle the machine too hard, as well as the “add-a-ball” feature for locations that didn’t allow game replays and the first mechanical reel scoring.
In 1992 Williams manufactured The Addams Family game based on the movie. The unit featured many new features and is considered by many enthusiasts to be the era’s most iconic game. It sold more than 20,000 machines, making it the best-selling game of all time.
In 1947 Williams added operator and distributor Sam Stern as a business partner. Sam’s son, Gary, entered the business as a teen, working in the stock room at Williams. In 1977 Gary and his father bought the financially distraught Chicago Coin company. Chicago Coin had manufactured pinball tables, and the duo renamed the company Stern Electronics. Today, Stern continues to be the only major pinball manufacturer in business, trying to produce three new machines a year.
Stern bases all of its games on licensed themes — many featuring popular bands like Aerosmith, Metallica and AC/DC. Two of the Louisville Arcade Expo’s most popular machines were Stern units about the Beatles and their newest machine featuring the series Stranger Things.
The Beatles pinball machine plunges players into 1964 Beatlemania and features nine classics from the era, including A Hard Day’s Night and Can’t Buy Me Love. My youngest daughter, Rachel, a fairly recent convert to pinball machines, demolished my son, Rob, and me on the Beatles’ game, a fact she attributed to having performed all the songs on stage. In case you are looking for ideas for a Christmas gift, the Diamond Edition of the Beatles’ machine, one of only 100 produced, is selling today on EBay for $28,800.
From the Catbird Seat, walking around the Louisville Arcade Expo allowed me to set aside the responsibilities of today, remember moments and machines from the past, and carve memories with two of my children that will last beyond a lifetime. In a world of financial roller coasters, virus spinning barrels, and political house of horror rides, it was a breath of fresh air to relive a calmer piece of Americana.
