Breakfast seemed to begin leisurely but ended spinning as fast as a food blender set to “pulverize.” On top of the oven set a pan of freshly-baked orange-cinnamon rolls wafting a wonderful smell that no candle or aroma oil can duplicate. The sounds of the world were creeping into morning background at low volume levels. The television was on, allowing a news show to loop the breaking stories. A laptop accompanied my plate on the table. The cell phone was sitting nearby emitting beeps and vibrations every time new information came across the wires.
Is too much news causing my stomach to churn? The Harvard Business Review recently ran an article titled “Death by Information Overload.” Forbes.com writes about “Ten Steps to Conquering Information Overload.” This day the problem didn’t seem to be too much information, but conflicting information. Two completely opposite statements cannot both be true, can they? Listen with me to today’s breaking stories.
If you have had the COVID-19, do you build up an immunity? Can you get the virus again? Will it be like measles where you build up a lifelong immunity or will it be like a flu that you can get over and over again? A clip from a previous press conference by New York Gov. Cuomo said an immunity will protect you if you have had the virus. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul does not wear a mask because he claims immunity. (Sounds like a bad episode of “Survivor,” doesn’t it?) Today, Gov. Cuomo says there is no such immunity. Which news is correct?
Former President Obama criticizes the White House response to the coronavirus, calling it an “absolute chaotic disaster.” Not once did he say what should have been done, what he would have done, or pointed to a specific example of the chaos. His opinion is worth three minutes of the scheduled news broadcast. His response affirmed the political division of the news today. News is used and abused as campaign rhetoric — rhetoric that none of us “believes” but that influences us all. Which news is correct?
A montage of protesting flashes across the television monitor. #Reopen the Country. #Fake News. A demonstrator holds up a cardboard sign near the governor’s residence in Connecticut, protesting the continuing of the “stay-at-home” order. A sign flashes from Oregon: “End the PLANdemic.” A headline scrolls at the bottom of the screen: “What are we doing this for: Doctors are fed up with conspiracies raging.” Should states reopen? What is good for the economy may not be good for our health. Which news is correct?
An NBC News feed talks about a video from a discredited scientist which promotes “dangerous” advice, claiming that wearing a mask and washing your hands actually increase the risk of getting the coronavirus, and that the virus is a plot to control people through vaccines. How has the scientist been discredited? Is the information dangerous? Which news is correct?
Short of the discovery of medicine to cure the disease, the best weapon that we have against COVID-19 is reliable information. Stories that are true and trustworthy allow us to act together correctly and quickly. An op-ed piece on April 3rd of the New York Times claims, “The coronavirus emerged in the middle of a golden age of media manipulation. What seems to be true today may be wrong tomorrow. An array of dangerous misinformation, disinformation and flawed amateur analysis fills the void.”
The mask situation provides a perfect illustration of our dilemma. At the end of February, the surgeon general, Jerome Adams, argued that masks weren’t effective. He even tweeted, “Stop Buying Masks.” Depending on your vantage point, that information was either over simplistic, misleading or wrong. Sometimes our knowledge changes. Sometimes our priorities change. It is often difficult to know which is driving which.
In April, President Trump presented in a news conference that the CDC had changed the recommendation on masks to say that all Americans should use “non-medical, cloth” masks. The president said, “You can do it. You don’t have to do it. I’m choosing not to do it.” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said masks should be worn in any public place starting May 11th. Is it any wonder why we are confused?
I don’t like the label “fake news” that is bantered about. “Fake” makes me think of championship wrestling. (We all know that is real, right?) News today offers conflicting accounts. It is like we are watching a courtroom drama or a “Judge Judy” episode. Someone at the end of the segment needs to say, “This view is right. This view is wrong.”
We want our news straight-forward. This is what you do. This is what you don’t do. We don’t want the truth to come across like, “Which team do you like best, Indiana or Purdue?” That is an opinion, not the news.
Famed CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite ended his newscasts by saying, “That’s the way it is”; 27 million to 29 million Americans believed him. On the day of his final broadcast, his ratings were higher than the ratings today of all three network evening newscasts combined.
From the Catbird Seat, the problem with “fake news” isn’t about how you think, it is about who you trust. Do you see why a reputable, trusted local news source is so important? I trust News and Tribune Publisher Bill Hanson because back in the day, I used to bump into him at the grocery store. I have had buffalo chili with him for lunch at a local restaurant. I may not agree with every conclusion that he makes, but I know him well enough to know why he makes the conclusions that he does. Isn’t that what journalism is all about?
