Arielle Paul is a writer whose column is sometimes carried in The Los Angeles Times. In a column that ran a couple of days ago, she wrote, “Thanksgiving this year feels so different. And a part of me is relieved.” Describing this year as “different” only seems to scratch the surface, doesn’t it?
Tradition has always been a part of how we celebrate this particular holiday, perhaps even more so than Christmas. Much of the Christmas celebration depended upon the age of our children. Thanksgiving always seemed much more for the adults.
Decades ago, all four of the boys gathered their clan and enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner together in Hymera, Indiana. My grandfather lived in Indianapolis. One brother lived in Michigan. Another lived near Terre Haute. One had never strayed far from away from Hymera. Thanksgiving beckoned all to return home.
Hymera is a town at about the center of Jackson Township in Sullivan Country. Technically, today it is a part of the greater Metropolitan area of Terre Haute. The 2010 census found 800 people in Hymera — 300 houses, 215 families. In the 1960s the town was burgeoning with a thousand people.
No one stayed in Hymera on Thanksgiving because everyone went to be with their families somewhere else. No one, that is, except my grandfather’s family. We all came to Hymera. The one diner in town was closed on Thanksgiving. The diner’s owner was either related or a close enough friend to seem related and opened the restaurant for the family.
Good children (definition: those who do not spin obsessively) were allowed to sit on the stools at the counter. Plates were dutifully cleaned of everything, including the cranberries, for in doing so, eligibility for dessert was secured. Cakes and brownies and cobblers tempted many, but personal sights were always set upon butterscotch meringue pie.
After-dinner walks could be taken in the middle of the street. No one was home, and no one was driving anywhere — the town was only three blocks long. Baskets could be shot at the outdoor hoops outside the school. The day was filled with people you didn’t know, food you could continue to eat all day, and a place where everything seemed to stop.
Thanksgiving was only celebrated in that manner a handful of years. One-by-one the brothers became too aged to travel. Families drifted further and farther apart. The diner most likely still sits empty on Thanksgiving afternoon. Hymera did not outgrow us; we outgrew Hymera.
Today, most Thanksgivings are spent with a different family of people. There are still acres to eat at the table, but food sometimes wanders over from Bob Evans. Deserts are tasty, but no one makes meringue like Grandma. But this Thanksgiving is more different than even the taste of the food.
Some parts of the family are under quarantine. One family member is hospitalized. Several have to work. The detailed Black Friday shopping plans do not have to be made. Like pretty much every other tradition, celebration, institution or business, Thanksgiving will look and feel differently this year.
In New York City, the 94th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will still air from 9 a.m. to noon on one of the television stations. In the past about 3 ½ million spectators would line the streets of the 2 ½ mile parade route. This year the activity will be in the Herald Square area of Midtown. The only way the 3 million people will be able to watch will be on television.
Susan Tercero, executive producer for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said the change for New Yorkers is going to be the chance “to experience the parade the same way the rest of the country experiences it.” The truth means they get the chance to watch it like everyone else.
This Thanksgiving, can you be challenged to “watch” Thanksgiving as it parades in front of you?
For many in the world, the COVID-19 pandemic means living under constant stress this Thanksgiving. Every trip to the grocery store, every gathering at church, and even enjoying time with close friends is packed with danger. In addition, people fear for their jobs and future. Political unrest and conflict has left us tired and weary. Fires pepper the towns on the West Coast. Unfulfilled expectations and traditions for the holiday will abound.
Watch what unfolds before you this Thanksgiving. In the Macy’s Parade people are used to seeing floats and balloons. They will still see the floats, but they will see them differently. Instead of a hundred people manning every float, a few people will be there handling the details. They will be wearing masks. They will try to stay distanced.
Watch for the people who are still trying their best to make sure that you enjoy your day. The cashier at the grocery store. The pharmacist who fills your prescription. The clerk at the drive-through window.
There will still be bands as a part of the parade, but no participants will be younger than 18 years of age. The restrictions eliminate high school and college marching bands. The performers will be local, professional marchers and musical groups. No matter how different the day may look, watch for the people who still try to make music for you.
Take the time to sing along.
At some point in the parade, there will be an appearance of the star of the show, Santa himself. His dedication and commitment to the city and its people take him beyond the pandemic and into our hearts. After all, the parade is for him.
From the Catbird Seat, this Thanksgiving watch for the real star of the holiday. Isn’t the star the reasons for which you are thankful? Your family. Those who serve tirelessly. The blessings that you enjoy. The God you serve. Watch closely and carefully, and be thankful.
