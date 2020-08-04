Several times a year the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) gets an update. The dictionary, almost universally accepted as the authority on the English language, has a team of experts and a stringent system in place to keep the words updated and flowing. First published in 1884, the dictionary is currently more than 21,000 pages containing roughly about 750,000 words. Each year sees a turnover of about a thousand words.
The amazing thing about English is that it is constantly evolving. Sometimes the new word has been formed because of technology and the abundant use of the term. For example, the 2013 word of the year was “selfie.” Often today, the new word is actually an acronym, like LOL standing for “laugh out loud.”
Sometimes the new word is a combination of two words. “Phablet” is an expression describing the massive phone/tablet thing you probably use to access the internet. One of the words added this year to the OED is “lamestream,” a blend of “lame” and “mainstream” which describes something that used to be relevant but has now become so average it is considered lame. “The lamestream media is completely out of touch with people.”
Since the time that words were written, challenging circumstances prompt people to find new ways to express those challenges. However, the speed at which we are experiencing linguistic change today because of COVID-19 is unprecedented. Today, ideas like “social distancing” and “flatten the curve” are expressions we hear many times each day.
According to the editors at the Oxford English Dictionary, the word “coronavirus” appeared only 0.03 times per million tokens. A token is the smallest unit of language usage and tracked by the OED. The term “COVID-19” was coined in February of this year by the World Health Organization (WHO) when they announced the name of the new virus. Today, the use of both terms stands at about 1,750 per million tokens, suggesting the two terms are used at the same frequency.
The organization that sponsors Earth Day activities coined the word “isolutions” to describe healthy, productive and eco-friendly activities that you could do while quarantined inside. Pushup challenges and musical covers became “isolutions” that were recorded on video and shared through social media.
All the terms added to the OED in April were related to the pandemic in some way. Let’s look at a handful of terms that have come about because of this unprecedented virus. Because of the nuances of the language and the context, some of the words walk a tightrope between intriguing and humorous.
An old German word provides the spark for one of the new terms used today. The German word kummerspeck literally is translated “grief bacon.” The term refers to the weight you gain due to overeating when you are emotional. (I don’t turn to bacon when I’m emotional. What is the German term for “queso?”) Our situation has given rise to the term, “coronaspeck” which refers to the weight gained when we are in lockdown or quarantine.
Speaking of quarantine, time spent at home prompts another new term, “quarantini.” A quarantini is simply a cocktail that people drink at home while under quarantine. Obviously a mix of the words quarantine and martini (I really did use the word mix, didn’t I?), it is a general term for any alcoholic beverage consumed. No wonder WFH (work from home) is becoming so popular.
Has the coronavirus caused you to have a meeting using Zoom? The video-conferencing tool has become very popular and is the source for a couple of new terms. The Internet and social media have been lighting romantic fires for years, but a new trend emerges in the midst of the pandemic. “Zumping” combines “Zoom” and “dumping” and describes the art of breaking up with someone online through Zoom. Technically, the word is specific: the couple got together before the pandemic made it impossible for them to part ways in person. There are even websites now that tell you how to “zump” someone in a classy, less tactless way.
My favorite term from the coronavirus first crossed my path in March. The word was used in a headline for a story found in the New York Daily News. The Daily News was the ninth most widely-circulated paper in the United States in 2016. It has since dropped out of the top 10, but still reaches a huge market. It is known for its sensational stories and “in-your-face” interviews. The headline was easily overlooked.
The article under the headline talked about three people. Brady was a young man from Cincinnati who went to Miami Beach for his spring break. He was quoted in the article as saying, “We’re just out here having a good time. Whatever happens, happens.” In his defense, he later apologized on Facebook for his reckless comments and hopes to use it as motivation to become a better citizen.
The article also featured a Louisiana evangelical pastor who bused in 1,800 followers when churches across the country were encouraged to shut their doors. Another man highlighted in the story was from Maryland. He hosted a party at a time when gatherings of more than 10 people were not allowed in the state. The host spent the night in jail because the loud noise from the rowdy 60 people who were partying.
The headline wondered who was the biggest covidiot. Could you nominate someone?
From the Catbird Seat, the only word we are anxious to hear regarding this pandemic is “over.” Help hasten the day by limiting the times you are in crowds of people, by keeping the recommended distance when you are near others, and by wearing a mask when you are outside of your house.
