No doubt you have been reading about it most of the year. Millions of Americans are leaving their jobs in waves in what many are dubbing “The Great Resignation.” The exodus finds employers scrambling to secure help, while analysts ponder the reasons behind the escape. Speculations include a search for higher pay, COVID burnout, more job security and even greater happiness in the workplace.
According to a recent Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), people quitting their job fell to 4.36 million in October, down from the 4.36 million in September. The number has stayed over 4 million a month since peaking in April. July saw a record-breaking 10.9 million open jobs. Resignations have been highest in the industries that have experienced increases in demands due to the pandemic, like the health care and service industries. The technology field is experiencing the same high rates of resignation.
Here are a few more statistics analyzed by the website Ergonomic Trends that may be startling to you.
• According to the consulting firm Korn Ferry, 94% of United States retailers are having difficulty filling positions.
• A staggering 41% of workers around the world are considering leaving their jobs.
• 55% of American workers are currently looking for a new job.
• The 2021 Job Seeker Survey found that Americans consider workplace flexibility more important than higher pay or job security.
The amount of workers considering leaving their job is phenomenal. According to a recent survey commissioned by Microsoft, about 4 in 10 millennials and Gen Z individuals said they would leave their job if they were required to return to the office. The trend includes similar numbers across all generations.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports “quitting” is rising in almost every industry. About 7% of the workforce in leisure and hospitality left their jobs this past August. Those numbers translate to one out of 14 clerks, servers, and cashiers left hugs gaps in the service a business can offer its customers.
Influential newspapers, The Washington Post and The New York Times, among others, magazines like Time, Forbes and Inc., and media outlets like CNBC, the BBC, and CBS all have run features asking the same question, “Why is Everyone Quitting?” The answer is deeper than just the search for more dollars.
Let's consider a few answers that are not being covered by surface investigations released by many media outlets. It may give us a better picture.
First, employees often do not feel valued or listened to by their employers. This leads to dissatisfaction. Explorance, a leader in the management solutions industry, surveyed both full-time and part-time employees, digging to find the explanations behind this massive shift in staffing. The survey found that a majority of employees are eager to share feedback in hopes of driving positive change in the business. Many of the employees, though, were disappointed by the lack of response from management.
The numbers were staggering. Forty-three percent of the employees said they never see results from surveys and questionnaires. Forty-five percent say their comments and suggestions never change anything. When people aren't listened to, they feel unimportant and not valued. Pocket change and an extra holiday are not going to make that feeling go away.
Next, there is a genuine rise in an entrepreneurial spirit among workers. The COVID “work from home” culture may have fueled this passion, but workers seem to be wanting more than clocking in for someone else. Staying at home seems to have helped people develop new interest and skills. For many, workers looked for ways to generate income from home.
COVID has seen a rise in start-up businesses. New business ventures increased by almost 25% during this year. Many are finding ways to make money online. New businesses grew within web hosting platforms. Often the business was able to generate a passive income for the worker, while the worker was pursuing their own interests.
But unresponsive employers and an adventuresome spirit are only part of the cause. Anthony Klotz, an associate professor of management at Texas A&M University, acknowledges, “This is really a mental health conversation.” Rampant stress at work is leading people to re-examine their values. What is important seems to be relationships with family and friends, rather than furthering the needs of a business. Many are asking, “Do I live to work, or do I work to live?”
The service industry provides the perfect illustration of the problem. A trip to a retail outlet the other day revealed much. Outside the doors, two trash containers overflowed with paper and trash, oozed with seeping liquids, squished with French fries, pizza crust and chicken nuggets, and were peppered with broken glass. At some point during the day, someone low on the org chart will be tasked to pick up the pieces and try to move the trash bag without it ripping or dripping.
Inside a cashier was being yelled at because an item rang up 25 cents more than the advertised price, while another customer screamed because a product was sold out. Both lines for the registers and tempers of the customers were mounting. The individuals taking the verbal abuse had absolutely nothing to do with the price, the register, or the inventory.
Is it any wonder businesses cannot fill that position at even $15 an hour?
From the Catbird Seat, if the COVID pandemic has done nothing else, it has provided us reason to re-think our priorities and our values. “The Great Resignation” may be less about wages and more about worth. How can the way I live my life better reflect the things that I deem important? As someone who has been on both sides of the restaurant counter, maybe it’s time I change my expectations and my reactions.
