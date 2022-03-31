I spent the weekend screaming at my television set. It doesn’t surprise me that the referees couldn’t hear, but coaches are supposed to be more in-tune and perceptive about these things. My basketball expertise — about two-cents worth — surely could have made a difference in the outcomes of several of these games.
After weekends of thrills and surprises, the Final Four portion of the men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament is upon us. The games starting this Saturday will be held in New Orleans and feature some of college basketball’s premier programs. North Carolina and Duke will spar in one match-up, while Villanova will do battle in the other. The upsets and excitement during this year’s tournament prompted a little deeper digging into its history.
The tournament among Division I level schools in the NCAA was created in 1939 by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The idea was formed by then Ohio State coach Harold Olsen. The first tournament featured eight teams, with Oregon becoming the first champion by defeating Ohio State. The tournament field expanded to 16 teams in 1951, doubling in 1975 and reaching its current size of 64 teams in 1985. The opening round “play-in” games were introduced in 2001.
The term “March Madness” was first used by an Illinois high school official, Henry V. Porter, again in 1939. It would not be connected to the NCAA games until Brent Musburger used the term during CBS coverage of a game in the 1982 tournament.
The tournament has become one of the biggest annual sporting events in the United States, securing about $891 million from television coverage alone. The games have been broadcast at least in part on television since 1969. Even with its madness today, the 1979 championship game between Indiana State, led by Larry Bird, and Michigan State and Magic Johnson still holds the record for largest television crowd for any college basketball game.
As media coverage has grown, so has the popularity of the tournament among people. According to the American Gaming Association, about 70 million brackets are filled out each year. About 40 million Americans take part in trying to predict which teams will make it to the Final Four each year.
The chances aren’t very good that you will predict the games correctly. The odds for a perfect bracket are one in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 chances. Those numbers come from NBC Sports, not from my wildest imagination. The number becomes even larger if you add the play-in games to the mix.
The NCAA has been tracking bracket predictions since 2016. Greg Nigl of Columbus, Ohio, holds the bracket record. He correctly predicted the winners of the first 49 games in 2019. The 50th game in the 2019 tournament was between Tennessee and Purdue. Purdue upset the No.2 Volunteers 99-94 in overtime to end his streak.
UCLA holds the record for the most championships with eleven titles. Legendary coach John Wooden was at the helm for 10 of the contests. University of Kentucky is second with eight; North Carolina third with six; and Duke and Indiana round out the top five with five each. UCLA is also the lowest seed to make it to the Final Four. They did so in 2021 when they were ranked 11th.
Seven teams have made it to the final championship game undefeated. The last team to do so was Indiana in 1976. Two other teams, Indiana State and Gonzaga, entered the final game undefeated, only to go on and lose the last game. The last team to enter the Final Four undefeated was UNLV in 1991.
Only four schools have made it to more than 10 Final Fours, and three of them are residents on this year’s bracket. Kansas, Duke and North Carolina are playing in the last games again. Kentucky is the other school with more than 10 appearances. What school has played in the most tournaments without making it to the Final Four? Brigham Young University holds that honor by leaving empty-handed 30 times.
Two coaches have taken three different teams to the Final Four. Rick Pitino took Providence, Kentucky, and Louisville to the semifinal games. John Calipari has taken UMass, Memphis, and Kentucky to the games. Interestingly, both coaches have had Final Four games vacated because of rule violations.
Kansas City has hosted nine Final Fours dating back to the 1940s. This year’s host New Orleans has enjoyed the final games in its arena six times this year. No matter where the games are held, the court always comes from the same place. The hardwood floor is assembled by Connor Sports, using hardwood sugar maple from northern Michigan. The wood goes to Amasa, Michigan for processing and to Idaho Falls to be finished. The floor panels are then taken to the stadium. It takes about five hours to put the floor together.
If there is a part of you that wants to see these games in person, realize it will cost you some money. According to TickPick.com, the average Final Four ticket price before the tournament was around $286. The match-up between Duke and North Carolina jumped the price to over $600. Listings on Stubhub.com for courtside seats was about $32,825.
From the Catbird Seat, basketball is a religion in many states, not the least of which is Indiana. Maybe it’s about time the winner comes from our state again!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.