In the past, as the heart of the winter seemed to inch by, my family members would begin to make plans for vacations. My brother-in-law would etch out details for a ski trip to Colorado. The ladies in the family would make plans for a Spring Break jaunt to St. Simon’s Island, Georgia. My task would be to see if funds could be squeaked out for a summer excursion to Florida. The planning of the season is sorely missed.
When the day comes that travel returns again to our agenda, we may not recognize the landscape of America’s retail main street. This past week, legendary department store chain Belk filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The 133-year-old chain grew from a single store in North Carolina through three generations of the Belk family and became the largest family-owned department store chain in the country in 2015. Within months, the family sold the business for $3 billion.
While major changes were announced for the upcoming Pegasus Parade, the parade of historic retail outlets filing bankruptcies and closing doors is building momentum by the week. Ascena Retail (Lane Bryant, Ann Taylor, Loft), Brooks Brothers, J.C. Penney, J. Crew, Christopher & Banks, Lord & Taylor and Neiman Marcus are only a handful of at least 29 retailers who filed for bankruptcy in 2020. Experts speculate that 15,000 businesses closed their doors permanently last year, up from around 9,000 the year before.
The new administration is aware the circumstances are calling for drastic measures. This past week, President Biden signed an executive order increasing the government’s support of American-made goods and services. The “Buy American” measure includes a $400 billion plan spread over the four years of his presidency. The measure tightens standards making it more difficult for the federal government to award contracts to a company overseas.
This isn’t our first “Buy American” rodeo. Early in his presidency, Donald Trump pledged to make the United States the “car capital of the world” again. Behind him waved a huge banner declaring to the public, “Buy American — Hire American.” If the pandemic taught us only one thing, it must teach us that more and more of life is global rather than national. Almost every business uses something from somewhere else at some point in the process.
Similar campaigns were popular in the mid-1970s. Gasoline shortages caused increased sales of foreign cars which typically achieved better gas mileage. Detroit was taking a pounding in car sales and factory closings. “Buy American” was a wish to return to the “good old days” when unions paid really well and provided amazing benefits.
Some historians trace the movement back to the American Revolution. People were rejecting anything imported from Britain. George Washington wore “homespun” clothes, from cloth made in the colonies. But even then Washington did not address the conditions in which the clothes were made.
Campaigns like “Buy American” fail because their solutions overlook what really should be important to us. Our priorities have become warped. We place the highest value upon what makes us, or saves us, the most money. The urgent often speaks louder than the important.
Each year a small shopping movement gains a little more steam, a little more momentum. Shopping local is a campaign everyday consumers like you and I can fuel and perpetuate. We can make the decision to buy our goods from a local business instead of a large retailer. But it means we need to change our purchasing habits.
For over a decade, our family goes to a local restaurant for dinner every Friday evening. The event is a standing invitation to the children, who are all grown and on their own. Not everyone can meet every week, but whoever is there catches everyone else up on the family. We go to the same restaurant, even though there are dozens of other choices.
Something has happened over the years. We know the owner of the restaurant by first name. I say, “Hello,” when I see him in line at the grocery store. He waves to me when we pass at the drug store. He asks whenever one of us is missing. We all fought the urge to “hug and embrace” when we were allowed to eat in his restaurant again following the first shutdown. Somehow he has become more than a business owner, even more than a neighbor. He has become part of an extended family.
Of course, you know whose restaurant I will recommend. Shopping local means more than just going in and spending money, it means sharing experiences with friends. Business schools still tell us a personal referral carries more weight than any other form of marketing.
Shopping local can extend to the convenience of the internet. Choosing to purchase goods through sites like Etsy or from local websites allows you to support artists and local business owners. Your support helps keep their business’ doors open. You say that you value their talent, their hard work and their ability to do what they love.
Sometimes shopping local means you sacrifice certain things. The cost to my billfold could be a little higher, but the value I receive goes beyond the dollar. Relationships are built. Support is given to people in the community. Networking creates opportunities for myself and for others. Important decisions are made by people seen eyeball-to-eyeball.
The last several years — even before the COVID crisis — have reminded us of an important truth. No one handles local issues better than the people who really live locally. Decisions look good around a board room table, but don’t always work in “aisle nine.” We see it in politics, but it is true in education, in business, and in retail.
From the Catbird Seat, change is not new to the retail industry, but change is difficult for us. We are driven by a need for convenience and the search for a bargain price at any cost. Our global economy limits the success of national efforts. Instead, an emphasis should be placed upon what is important to us. We need to advocate “local loyalty” by supporting our friends.
