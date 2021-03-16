Are you still groggy in the mornings, trying to recover from losing the hour of sleep connected with Daylight Savings? The changing of times and seasons early in the year is confusing for our bodies and our minds.
You are in good company. Adjusting to moving the clocks ahead an hour is a struggle we all share. A 2019 survey conducted by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) found that more than half of Americans generally feel tired after Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins each spring. The time change can cause disruptions to our body clock, known as the circadian rhythm.
DST has been in effect for more than 100 years, though the exact starting and ending dates has varied. According to a recent Rasmussen Report, only a third of Americans understand or see its purpose. Proponents argue that the extra hour of daylight can be used to motivate people to get outdoors and counter the sedentary lifestyle most of us embrace.
Others note that the tourism industry profits from lighter and brighter evenings. Longer nights give people time to shop, eat and attend events, boosting the economy. The greater time of light in the evenings is also supposed to be safer. Studies have shown there is a 7% decrease in robberies following the spring shift. Pedestrian fatalities are down by 13% during the DST hours.
A century ago more daylight meant less artificial light and more energy savings. Farmers had more time in the fields with their crops. Today, most of us are not farmers, and the amount of energy used has changed. Modern society with computers, televisions and air conditioners use more energy whether it’s day or night. A study in Indiana in 2006 showed the measure of energy used actually increases during DST in the state.
Studies have also shown that the changing time can make affect health. The annual ritual which trades an hour of morning for an hour of evening poses a very real physical threat.
On the Monday after the switch in the spring, hospitals across the country report a 24% spike in heart attacks. Rather than being a coincidence, the same hospitals see the opposite effect, a 21% drop in the fall when we add an hour to the night-time darkness.
Research shows that most of us deprive ourselves of 45 minutes because of the time change. Books like Matthew Walker’s How We Sleep show how fragile and vulnerable our bodies are when even a small change occurs. While the heart attack trend only lasts about a day, it actually will take us several weeks to recover from the springtime jolt.
The change also makes us prone to making mistakes in judgment. Researchers show that car crashes increase after DST. The brain has cycles where our attention span wavers and times when it actually micro-sleeps. Our sleep patterns affect the cycles and change how quickly the brain reacts, perceives and makes decisions.
Problems don’t stop at driving. DST causes more reports of injuries at home, injuries at work, more strokes and more suicides. DST has been shown to trigger mental illness, including bipolar disorder and the seasonal affective disorder (SAD). A Danish study found an 11% increase in depression cases, which gradually returned to normal in about 10 weeks. An Australian study found that male suicide rates increased after both the spring and the fall shifts.
This year the change may have an even greater impact. One of the key results of the pandemic is the rise in anxiety in most people. Worries about health, finances and business have taken its toll. The rise in depression and suicide is already sky-rocketing. The changes in sleep patterns will only add to the higher numbers.
COVID-19 has also changed the patterns of schedules for many people. Regular mealtimes now fluctuate and work schedules have changed dramatically, resulting in a change in sleep patterns. Most of our bodies are already struggling to adapt to all of these significant changes.
Recent studies have shown that most people are spending more time in front of a television or computer screen during the pandemic. Specialists have already shown that time in front of these avenues of technology before bedtime negatively effects the quality and the length of sleep. Again, DST adds to numbers that are on the rise.
Here are a few suggestions to make the clock change an easier adjustment. First, eat a health breakfast first thing in the morning. Typically we grab breakfast “on the go,” but more time spent with a healthier breakfast tells the body it is time to start the day.
Sunlight and exercise add to the body’s transitioning process. Get out in the sunlight often in the afternoon. Open up the blinds and the curtains. Begin to make exercise a regular part of your routine, even if it is only walking in the light. Park in a spot farther away from the door instead of closer.
Make sleeping habits very structured and systematic for a couple of weeks until your body adjusts. Go to bed just a little earlier than normal and wake up just a bit earlier. Structure is important for the body while adjusting, especially in children.
From the Catbird Seat, people will debate about the need for Daylight Saving Time. Several states are drafting legislation to end it. But the importance of allowing the body to adjust is vital, especially in the type of year that we have all endured. Be gracious to your spirit and your body as we adjust to change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.