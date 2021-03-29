A little before midnight this past Saturday, news was formulating about seven people shot outside the Golf & Social local sports bar in Philadelphia. The gun violence was the result of an altercation which started inside the club and spilled onto the street the prior Friday night. As results of the incident became clear, other information on Philadelphia media sites was both telling and startling.
Earlier in the evening, Philadelphia police were investigating the circumstances that left an 18-year-old victim shot in the head and chest. He later died at Temple University Hospital. Hours after the sports bar incident, a man pistol-whipped his girlfriend, then barricaded himself, his girlfriend, and her mother in a house before setting it aflame. The woman and her mother were rescued before the man’s body was found lifeless.
Not more than a few hours later, an 11-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was wounded when they were hit by gunfire while they were riding a motorized scooter in the City of Brotherly Love. On the other side of town, a woman was struck by a stray bullet while she was inside her home.
All the incidents took place within a little less than 24 hours. But these are not isolated events in an isolated city.
Between the series of mass shootings at three spas in Atlanta, on March 16, 2021, and the deadly shootings in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22, 2021, there were incidents in Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, Stockton, California, and Gresham, Oregon. So far two have died in the handful of events, but 26 others have been seriously wounded.
After the Colorado shootings, President Biden offered condolences and the mandate, “We have to act.” How can Americans end this gun violence?
Mass shootings had dropped off dramatically in 2020. There were no such mass killings from March 2020 until this March, according to the Violence Project. Other types of gun violence, however, did increase. The number of shootings where four or more were injured increased in 2020 to just over 600 from 417 in 2019. Shootings involved gang violence, street fights and domestic incidents.
The studies by the Violence Project suggest that unemployment, financial stress, rising addictions in both drugs and alcohol, and a lack of community activities resulted in the increases.
But the shootings are increasing dramatically. Why the sudden turn? The key difference may well have been the COVID-19 experience. The settings in which mass shootings normally occur — the work place, schools, churches, malls — had either closed or operated under security or reduced capacity. “Normal” sits perched around the corner.
Statista Research Department released data last week on mass shootings in the United States from 1982 to March 23, 2021. Their definition of a “mass shooting” is one in which four or more people are killed. California has the most shootings in the period with 20, followed by Florida’s even dozen. Ohio has recorded four incidents, while Kentucky has two. Indiana, thankfully, has yet to make the list.
The worst mass shooting in the United States during this time period was the Las Vegas Strip massacre in 2017, where 58 people lost their life and another 546 people were injured. Eleven of the worst shootings in history have occurred since 2015. Since the year 2000, police have interrupted 305 active shooter incidents before the loss of life.
According to Jonathan Metzl, MD, PhD and Kenneth MacLeish, PhD in their journal article, “Mental Illness, Mass Shootings, and the Politics of American Firearms,” four assumptions usually circulate after a mass shooting. First, mental illness causes the majority of gun violence. Second, proper psychiatric evaluation and diagnosis can predict gun violence. Third, shootings are usually the acts of loners battling mental illness. Finally, gun control will not prevent another mass murder from happening. They conclude that each of these assumptions carry a significant amount of truth.
America is unique regarding guns. It is one of the few countries in the world where the right to have guns is protected by the Constitution. Consider some of these interesting statistics.
1. America has six times as many homicides by the use of guns than Canada has and nearly 16 times as many as Germany. The data has held true for the last decade. America by far leads other developed countries, though the Harvard School of Injury Control offers this simple answer. The United States has more gun violence because it has more guns.
2. America has more guns than people. The Unites States has 120.5 guns per 100 residents, with Yemen a distant second with 52.8 guns. The figure is startling considering the number of families who do not own firearms of any kind. From a different perspective, Americans make up less than 5% of the population of the world, but own about 45% of all the world’s privately owned guns.
3. In an average year now, there is about one mass shooting (not mass killing) every day in America. The statistics go back to 2015, and hold true even in 2020.
4. States with tighter gun control laws have fewer gun-related deaths. Studies in both 2011 and 2016 looked at gun deaths and social indicators. Higher populations, higher levels of stress, and greater degrees of mental illness did not mean higher numbers of gun deaths. The only correlation were more strictly enforced restrictions on who could own guns.
From the Catbird Seat, President Biden has called upon Congress to pass new assault weapons bans and enforce tougher background checks for gun owners. The administration is considering executive orders to boost funding for gun control and for enforcement to the states. While the right to bear arms is a privilege that Americans rightly share and enjoy, the easy ability to solve one’s problems through violence is not. The President was right. We have to act. Let Congress know your opinion.
