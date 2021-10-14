Long ago, a phrase my grandmother used to preach to us was an old proverbial saying, “You are what you eat.” The saying has come into our language through an interesting and meandering route.
In 1826, a French lawyer Anthelme Brillat-Savarin wrote in a medical journal, “Tell me what you eat and I will tell you what you are.” Not quite forty years later, German theologian Ludwig Andreas Feuerbach commented, “Man is what he eats.”
Neither meant their quotations to be taken literally, but rather to state that the food one eats contributes to the physical and mental health of the individual. The thought would not creep into the English language until about 100 years later.
American nutrition specialist Victor Lindhaur was a proponent that food controls our health. In the late 1920s, he developed the Catabolic Diet. One of the earliest printed examples of the phrasing came from a 1923 advertisement which stated, “Ninety percent of the diseases known to man are caused by cheap foodstuffs. You are what you eat.”
The phrase really began to gain traction in 1942 when Lindhaur published the book, You Are What You Eat: how to wind and keep health with diet. Lindhaur also used the phrase on his radio talks in the 1950s. The hippie era championed the phrase again, as it became the slogan for healthy eating.
The belief was so strong that Adelle Davis, a leading spokesperson for organic foods, attributed her developing cancer to the junk food she had eaten when she was in college. Is the phrase catabolic or Catholic? Both the sacred and the secular may have been cooking in the same pot for years.
James Allen, an English philosopher and writer, mused, “As a man thinks, so he is; as he continues to think, so he remains.” The sentiment reflects the biblical proverb, “For as a man thinks in his heart, so is he” (Proverbs 23:7).
Psychologist John Arden wrote in his book, Rewire Your Brain, “The more you do something, the more likely it is that you will do it again in the future. The more the neurons fire together, the more likely it is that they will fire together in the future.” When you keep thinking the same thoughts, you will continue to produce the same emotions and you will perform the same actions.
Dr. Bruce Lipton suggests, “Neuroscientists have shown that most of our decisions, actions, emotions and behavior depend on the 95% of brain activity that is beyond our conscious awareness, which means that 95% of our life comes from the programming in our subconscious mind.”
Sidney Madwed (1926-2013), American poet, writer and pubic speaker, comments, “Our subconscious minds have no sense of humor, play no jokes, and cannot tell the difference between reality and an imagined thought or image. What we continually think about eventually will manifest in our lives.”
Madwed also wrote, “Thoughts are funny little things; they can make us paupers or make us kings.” Albert Einstein wrote, “The whole of science is nothing more than a refinement of everyday thinking.”
Since the dawn of television, parents, educators and mental health professionals have wanted to understand the impact of programming upon the behavior of children. Does watching and thinking about violence lead to behaving in a violent manner? In a report released in 1982 by the National Institute of Mental Health, several major effects of watching violence on television were noticed:
Children tend to become less sensitive to the pain and suffering of others.
Children may be more fearful of the world around them.
Children may be more likely to behave in aggressive or harmful ways toward others.
The popularity of video games raised new questions about this impact. Since the game player is an active participant instead of just a viewer, are the effects of thinking about violence different? A 2010 review by psychologist Craig Anderson concluded that the evidence strongly suggests that exposure to violent video games is a risk factor for increased aggressive behavior, aggressive thinking and a decrease in empathy. Anderson concludes “content matters.”
Experiments demonstrate that exposure to media violence increases the likelihood of aggressive behavior for children and adults in the short term. Long term effects appear to be a lasting tendency to imitate behaviors seen, and a desensitization of emotional response to the violence.
Over the couple of years for the Catbird column, the articles have generally been single, independent essays, touching on a variety of topics and thoughts. Over the weeks leading to Thanksgiving, the columns will look at what positive things we can put in our minds to bring about positive behavior results. The articles will still be independent, but will all support a similar theme of discovering ways to effectively nurture and develop our minds for positive growth by what we put into it.
From the Catbird Seat, with the rise in destructive behavior in society today, it is vital that we understand the connection between our thoughts and our behavior. Let’s spend some time over the next several columns to consider what we put in our minds.
