House Bill 1575 passed this week in the Indiana Senate which effectively weakens building codes and their enforcement in Indiana.
Senate Bill 414 and House Bill 1647 are active bills that effectively deregulate the installation of septic systems. (The health department’s evaluation of a septic system failing to pass inspection can be overridden by the septic system installer.)
House Bill 1608 passed in the Senate, effectively forcing teachers to “out” students to their parents. And prohibiting sex ed in grades k-3… which there is zero evidence of that even happening in public schools (And yes, the law doesn’t apply to private schools that receive vouchers, so I guess it’s fine to make these accusations towards public school teachers, but not of teachers of private schools?)
Senate Bill 486 passed its third reading in the Senate, further stripping away the collective bargaining rights of educators in Indiana.
Senate Bill 12, the book banning bill, is still awaiting a final hearing. (Cross your fingers and say a prayer that this one doesn’t make it to the finish line.)
And the governor signed into law Senate Bill 480, the bill that takes away the rights of parents and their child’s healthcare provider to make decisions about what care is best for their children.
So, what’s the takeaway? Apparently the Indiana GOP has decided that government needs to tell us what we can read, that no one should ever say “gay”, educators (just in the public school system) have been teaching sex ed to kids in K-3 and secretly reading them naughty books and making them all gay or transgender behind your back, but screw the building codes and the health department inspectors, we don’t need government doing those things for us, right?
So how did we get here? Gerrymandering.
I was speaking with a fellow audience member after a recent forum. Although we were of different political persuasions, we agreed that if we could get rid of the extremist culture wars that gerrymandering propagates, elected officials would find it easier to work across the aisle and focus on the nitty gritty of just getting things done. Most of us (regardless of political affiliation) would actually agree quite often regarding what is the best, most logical, and fiscally conservative path forward.
Unfortunately, the extremism and lust for power that’s led to Indiana being one of the most gerrymandered (and autocratic) states in the entire U.S., is also at play right here in Harrison County.
Most of you may not be aware of the redrawing of the ward lines on New Year’s Eve at 4 p.m. Ward lines were redrawn so that local Democratic leaders, whose residences used to be in separate wards are now all within the same ward. Now, in order to run, they would all have to run against each other for the same seat. Now how’s that fair? It’s not, but let’s face it… the local and state GOP in Indiana have made it perfectly clear to all of us. They do not care and have no interest in playing fair, or making sure that their constituents, all of them, are actually represented. It is all about power and squashing dissenting opinions.
I was reminded recently by someone older and wiser than myself that our democracy is meant to be oppositional… it’s within the pull and the tug that the necessity for compromise and accountability are met, and that the needs of all are served by their elected officials and not just one extreme or the other. Government and governing at its best creates a more stable, prosperous, and peaceful society.
So I’m asking all of us, our legislators, and our local government officials to put aside the extremist culture wars, the fear mongering, and the hate, and just work on governing and furthering the grand idea, that in America, if you work hard enough, everyone has a fair shot and it’s OK to agree to disagree strongly, attend different churches (or no church), be of a different political persuasion, while at the same time living, working, and raising our families within the same community. Our diversity and civility are our collective strength.
