One hundred years ago today, Calvin Coolidge became the 30th president of the United States.
He was awakened with the news that across the country in San Francisco, President Warren G. Harding had died of a heart attack. So, it was 2:47 on the morning of Aug. 3, 1923, when a visiting Coolidge took the oath of office from his father, a notary public, by the light of a kerosene lamp at the family home in Plymouth Notch, Vermont.
From the moment he learned he would be president, Coolidge was determined to bring America back to a commonsense course. Not by lecturing the country, but by exemplifying key principles…civility, bipartisanship, federalism, government thrift, and respect for enterprise and religious faith. The White House Historical Association states that “As President, Coolidge demonstrated his determination to preserve the old moral and economic precepts amid the material prosperity which many Americans were enjoying.”
Coolidge was “distinguished for character more than for heroic achievement,” wrote a Democratic admirer, Alfred E. Smith. “His great task was to restore the dignity and prestige of the Presidency when it had reached the lowest ebb in our history…in a time of extravagance and waste….”
While president of the Massachusetts state senate, Coolidge was prescient even then, it seems, as he recognized new laws might be necessary, but older laws needed a chance: “Don’t hurry to legislate. Give administration a chance to catch up with legislation,” he counseled in his 1914 inaugural speech.
Sometimes, Coolidge said, the problem was simply too many laws: “It is much more important to kill bad bills than to pass good ones,” he once wrote to his father. In that same inaugural speech, an address since known as “Have Faith in Massachusetts,” he further said “We need a broader, firmer, deeper faith in the people; a faith that men desire to do right, that the Commonwealth is founded upon a righteousness which will endure, a reconstructed faith that the final approval of the people is given not to demagogues, slavishly pandering to their selfishness, merchandising with the clamor of the hour, but to statesmen, ministering to their welfare, representing their deep, silent, abiding convictions.”
When Ronald Reagan called Calvin Coolidge “one of our most underrated presidents” in his 1990 autobiography, he sparked my interest in learning more about “Silent Cal,” a man of reticence and restraint. Having served from 1923 to 1929, President Coolidge’s autobiography was first published in 1929 and at that time he said: “It was my hope to produce a book that would not only have some historical interest, but would be useful for those in public life, in educational work, in preparation for citizenship, and would be especially a book that parents would wish their children to read.”
My take is he succeeded in all.
An expanded and annotated edition of “The Autobiography of Calvin Coolidge” was published in 2021. Edited by Amity Shlaes, chair of the Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation, here’s what some have said of the update to this forgotten classic:
“Calvin Coolidge was an astute president, and his memoir is an underappreciated account of what it’s truly like to preside at the pinnacle. This new edition of his autobiography — with his modesty, decorum, and steadfastness — offers us a resonant contrast to our own time.” — Jon Meacham, Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian
“At a time of tremendous political division, Calvin Coolidge teaches us what humility and unity look like.” — Cal Thomas, syndicated columnist
“Calvin Coolidge may have been the last president who understood and revered the Founders’ vision of self-government. In this spare and eloquent chronicle of his life, President Coolidge demonstrates his devotion and allegiance to those founding principles.” — Janice Rogers Brown, judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia (retired)
In celebration of this historic milestone, I recommend a reading of this fine work.
I’ll close with a last-week quote from David M. Shribman, former executive editor of the Pittsburg Post-Gazette: “What most endures about Coolidge is his character. His modesty would be unimaginable in the modern era, when so much of politics has turned into noisy theater, constant self-promotion and the demonization of opponents…Our politics could certainly use a dose of Coolidge’s reticence just now.”
