The closing of retail businesses has become common in many communities and cities during the past few years. Workforce shortages and inflation and overhead expenses are often the causes of declining numbers of small businesses and companies following the recent economic downturn.
It is of particular sadness and regret that Butt Drugs in Corydon has closed their doors and will not reopen. Their prescription files and records are being transferred to a CVS chain pharmacy in Corydon. Another family owned small independent drug store has filled their last prescription. Another friendly face dispensing medicines and prescription drugs and free patient counseling is facing retirement or life in the fast-paced corporate big pharmacy era of long lines or mail order drugs with no personal touch or even a friendly hello.
The Butt Family has operated Butt Drugs for 71 years in Corydon. Katie Butt Beckort, the owner, spent many hours agonizing over the decision to close down and quit losing money for the sake of family and pride and love for her customers and community. Giant pharmacy benefit managers have taken the profits for many pharmacies. Their corporate executives with their benefits and enormous salaries always come first. The time came for the Butt family to let good common business sense take over. The time came for tradition and love of community and friends to be set aside.
Thank you Katie and thanks to your family of pharmacists and employees who provided so much good will and such good care to all of your pharmacy patrons the last 71 years. May you continue to share your love for pharmacy and community and good healthcare in your next endeavor. May you and your family be blessed and enjoy good health always.
