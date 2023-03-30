4.2 billion annually. 1.43 million annually. These numbers represent the estimated dollar cost of untreated mental illness in Indiana and the approximate number of Hoosiers — 22% of us — who experience mental illness, respectively.
Think about that for a bit. Think, too, about the 82 of Indiana’s 92 counties that, in 2021, did not have enough mental health care providers to meet the demand for services, and also about the 52.4% of Indiana children with a mental heath or behavioral health condition that did not receive treatment or counseling, according to the National Survey of Children’s Health.
Further, per the Indiana Youth Institute, think about the 60% to 70% of youth arrested yearly in the U.S. who suffer from some kind of mental illness. Those same youth who have a severe mental illness and do not receive proper treatment are more likely to return to incarceration as an adult. That’s a lot to think about.
Fortunately, we can do more than think about it. Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), currently making its way through the legislative process in Indianapolis, has the potential to bring solutions to this evolving crisis via the buildout of a better mental health care system. As reported by The Indianapolis Star, the bill would establish a framework to strengthen the state’s existing Community Mental Health Centers and 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.
A $30 million appropriation to these clinics was stricken from the bill and will become a Senate budget request instead. The money would help the clinics receive federal funding opportunities and also be used to send help or provide a safe space when people call the 988 hotline. A House budget request would establish a $1 service charge on phone bills to help fund 988 response services.
In addition to the profound human benefits of the legislation’s passage, the economic effects could be far-reaching. According to a report prepared in May of last year by WISE Indiana titled The Cost of Untreated Mental Illness in the State of Indiana: “At over $4 billion, the economic burden of untreated mental illness in Indiana represents 1.2% of the state’s gross domestic product in 2019 ($338 billion). For context, corn, the leading agricultural commodity for Indiana representing nearly 30% of agricultural production, had $3.8 billion in sales in 2018. Considering the average wage in Indiana, $4 billion represents approximately 100,000 jobs. Spread across all Hoosiers, this is a loss of over $600 each year for every person in the state or nearly $1600 for each family every year.”
So, effective mental health services are needed to strengthen our workforce, build our communities, and keep Indiana a place worthy of job creation and business investment. Thus, investing in and fixing our mental health care system can ultimately make the difference between business and industry investment here…or elsewhere.
Perhaps like a portion of you reading this, my awareness of the acute nature of various of these mental health shortcomings was heightened during our local school safety referendum process of 2020 (before the added impacts brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic).
Though arguably more expensive and less targeted as a statewide solution than what that measure could have provided locally, under the model SB 1 author Sen. Michael Crider, R-Greenfield, is pursuing, every community in Indiana would conduct a community needs assessment and determine where its initial efforts could be focused.
Said Crider, “This is such a complicated discussion and it’s going to take a lot of us really working together to figure out what the best steps are moving forward.” In the meantime, his bill unanimously passed the Senate on Feb. 13 and has moved to the House.
I urge our local House delegation and their colleagues around the state to support this crucial legislation similarly, and I kindly request of my fellow community members to encourage them to do so.
