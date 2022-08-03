Weather Alert

...Hot and Oppressively Humid This Afternoon... Temperatures in the lower to mid 90s, combined with oppressive humidity, will push the heat index to around 100 degrees this afternoon. Some locations west of I-65 could briefly approach 105 degrees. This will increase the risk of heat related illnesses. If outside this afternoon, drink plenty of water and spend as much time in the shade as possible. Do not leave children or pets inside vehicles...look before you lock!