This is sort of an open letter to our new U.S. House Rep. Erin Houchin, who might be leaned on by her fellow Congress people to look for new ways to avoid going into debt each year. No one — in either party — seems to have come up with any strategy of matching our spending with our revenue.
First they look at Social Security, then at Medicare. When the political heat builds up, some of them start to eye the U.S. Postal Service. Mostly they throw up their hands in despair and merely talk about big government in general. Forget about the specifics. Recently former Vice President Mike Pence was aiming at reductions of the so-called “entitlements” — Medicare and Social Security. For one thing the people in these two programs really are entitled to their benefits because they have paid into them all their life and secondly, as big as these systems are, they are minuscule compared with our military spending.
What no lawmaker wants to do is look at the elephant in the room. That is the Defense Department, or what was rightly called the War Department during the Civil War. This country has been on a war footing — at least in our budget — for the past 82 years, ever since Dec. 7, 1941.
But no, we can’t possibly cut back on military spending. Wouldn’t that weaken our country? Who would want that?
Here is why we should have a serious discussion about this topic: The military takes 53% of our discretionary spending. That is right. More than half of our federal taxes go to our war machine. The amount is $730 billion, a figure just higher than the next 10 countries behind us — combined. True, we spend more than Russia, China and eight others while all the other nations behind the top 11 spend a total of $460 billion. We are in a class of our own, by far.
I hate to burden you with number after number, but this is how best to explain the bind that we are in. We claim not to have enough money for a first-class national health delivery system. As the only industrialized country in the world without one, we are actually in a health care shambles. Look at little Costa Rica, the Central American country between Mexico and Brazil. This poor Latin country without many resources and much fewer taxes percentage-wise than the U.S. has a health system that provides doctor and nursing care to every citizen in every neighborhood. It has the money to pay for it all because it has no army. Yes, it has a small national police force, but no army. No wonder its average life span is now higher the American lifespan.
Here is a clue to where some of that military money is being spent. We have 750 bases and/or facilities in 80 countries. Our Special Forces units are operating in 138 countries. If you count the military attaches at our embassies you will find that we have 200,000 military personnel in 170 countries. No other country comes close.
Let’s say you are vacationing in Iceland and you land at its biggest airport. The expanded runways were paid for by the U.S. Defense Department to handle our huge war planes. Or you might go to the Azores, the Portuguese islands in the Atlantic Ocean. There we have a sizable refueling and weapons storage facility.
Remember that number $730 billion? Compare that military level to our Medicare/Health number of $79 billion (6%) or Social Security/Unemployment of $36 billion (3%). The big number is the big elephant in the room that no one seems to see.
When the bank robber Willie Sutton was asked in prison why he robbed banks he said, “That’s where the money is.” Rep. Houchin, the Defense Department is where the money is.
You don’t have to be anti-globalist or anti-aid-to-Ukraine. In fact, money for the Ukraine/Russian war is desperately and legitimately needed to blunt the obvious Putin ploy of re-absorbing the former states of the old Soviet Union. After the USSR collapsed in 1989, there was only one super power left in the old Cold War, but our defense budget did not change a whit. Now that the Ukraine war is rather hot the U.S. is spending much money in military aid, but thankfully does not have boots on the ground.
We just need to start the discussion on how to seriously hold down spending in those invisible areas in every corner of the world. We also need to scrutinize some new weapons systems that don’t work as advertised, but cost hundreds of times more than first proposed.
The question is why doesn’t anyone take a look at the military and I already know the answer. The Defense Department has a base and/or a huge defense industry factory in each state in the union. No Senator wants to be accused of killing jobs and tax revenue in her state. This military/industrial complex provides lots of money for political campaigns and it funds thousands of lobbyists roaming the halls in D.C. Apparently the only counter-weight would be members of the public contacting their own legislators.
