One form unlocks millions in state financial aid every year to help Hoosier students fund education beyond high school. It’s the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and the number of Hoosiers submitting it is troublingly low.
In Clark County, only 26.6% of eligible students have completed their FAFSA so far. Across Indiana, the average is 36.26% and nationwide, 42.8% have completed this vital form.
Some local students and families may assume they won’t qualify for aid, but that assumption could result in them leaving money for post-high-school education on the table. It’s important to know Indiana ranks fifth in the nation in the amount of need-based aid available. In most cases there’s funding available and the key to accessing it is to file the FAFSA.
With only a few weeks remaining before the April 15 FAFSA filing deadline to be eligible for state financial aid, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education is encouraging families to take advantage of the free guidance available. Our team of experts works closely with the Commission to help Hoosier students and families through any difficulty in completing this vital form.
As Hoosiers prepare to file the FAFSA, we want them to know the following:
This application determines eligibility for state and federal aid. Pell grants, work study and subsidized loans are offered based on information from your FAFSA.
Filing the FAFSA isn’t just for students pursuing a four-year-degree. It’s also necessary for some associate degree programs and trade schools.
Most colleges require the FAFSA to determine need for school-specific scholarships.
Filing the FAFSA is free, and no one should pay for help completing or submitting it.
Completing the FAFSA isn’t a commitment to enroll in post-secondary education. Even those only considering attending college should complete the application in case they decide to go.
The FAFSA is also important for adult learners returning to pursue education beyond high school.
Filing the FAFSA is a good idea for all eligible Hoosiers, and it doesn’t matter if they have a concrete plan for post-secondary education this fall or not. Even students still exploring their options should file. Doing so will help them avoid taking on unnecessary student loan debt, and a recent survey we commissioned shows that’s an area of concern statewide.
More than three in four (76%) Indiana residents are concerned that college graduates across the state now hold an average of nearly $30,000 in student loan debt – which is slightly below the national average. Of those respondents, 77% are concerned that student debt is stifling economic growth, worker skilling and/or talent retention in Indiana. And 59% of Hoosiers say it is not easy to understand the full process of paying for college.
While student loan debt remains a concern, Hoosier students and families should know there are ways to fund education beyond high school affordably. Hoosiers have myriad options to maximize financial aid and minimize debt. Our focus is on helping everyone understand their options to remove financial barriers so they can pursue the postsecondary education needed for their desired career path.
We are now in our fifth decade of helping Hoosier families make post-high-school education more affordable and continue to provide free, expert guidance online, over the phone and at in-person events.
For students and families in Clark County and surrounding counties, please contact us at outreach@investedindiana.org, toll-free at (317) 715-9007, or visit our website www.investedindiana.org to get the help needed in completing the FAFSA by the April 15 deadline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.