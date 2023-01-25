Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Indiana, Jefferson, Harrison, Floyd and Clark Counties. In Kentucky, Breckinridge, Meade, Oldham, Trimble and Henry Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&