Saturday, I read guest columnist Katie Forte’s article titled, “This isn’t what freedom looks or feels like.”
She calls for an end to hatred yet no less than five times, labels the entire conservative, Republican Party as fascists and racists; rounding it out by accusing the entire GOP of being an unholy, fascist alliance.
Katie was offended by a “Let’s Go Brandon” flag above a picnic table of Republicans at the Harrison County Fair (as she calls out an unnamed church-going Indiana senator) which I’m assuming prompted her to write the News and Tribune.
She states women have fewer rights than her Hoosier male counterparts, healthcare privacy rights of women and children have been “usurped” by GOP legislative bullies, references a local school superintendent who’s suspicious that educators aren’t trustworthy so this super conspires to ban books. She laments over some public school taxpayer funding that’s hijacked for only “wealthy” citizens’ to attend private schools.
Katie takes her son on walks in public parks where they look for stickers she feels promote white supremacy and takes this opportunity to scrape them off while teaching him about her state’s latest “fascist propaganda.”
Her concerns are also confederate-flag-waving cars with offensive bumper stickers seen on her way into the grocery store. This somehow also ties into Indiana legislature giving themselves a raise while a friend (working long hours) is unable to afford his employees’ health insurance, making him feel he’s living in the “Twilight Zone”.
An upcoming Pride event in a local park allegedly got negative push-back and she’s upset that federal, state and local officials didn’t react to “a threat” from potential protestors.
Katie states the Indiana GOP’s unholy alliance is hurting us all with its blatant, powerful and unchecked fascism and that Hoosiers need to rise up, raise the alarm bells and then vote for the other guy.
Slightly paraphrased, the above is a synopsis of her words. In these same breaths, she concludes that she’d like us to talk. I’m not quite sure who Katie would like to talk with.
She’s taken time to write a guest column, spent several hundred words ranting and name-calling and pretty much ended with, “Vote. Oh! And by the way, come to Corydon Pride event on Saturday…ALL are welcome.”
I didn’t go to Saturday’s event but let’s talk, Katies of Indiana. You are obviously unhappy with the way things are going here in Hillary’s Basket of Deplorables (refit in 2020 as Trump’s Make-America-Great Fascists). We all know them, right? This 50% of our two-party system who basically don’t deserve to exist? The half that’s presumably uneducated, bigoted, hateful and definitely deceived.
Now that I have this counterproductive labeling out of the way, let’s actually have a meaningful, intellectual conversation where adults articulate concerns and dissect them into coherent responses like, “I understand what you’re saying” or, “I could live with some change…” No hard stops, no condescension. No name-calling.
“This is not what freedom feels and looks like,” Katie says. What does that mean? Freedom for whom and from what? Is that halfway to Utopia but turn right, go 500 feet and Dystopia will be on your left? Perhaps that would be a good starting conversation.
I’ve lived long enough to remember positive changes our country made regardless of the Big House occupant. Rev. King’s Dream, real Women’s rights, Vietnam War, Roe v Wade, Affirmation Action. What can I say, we were bra-less, free-loving hippies who were either drafted, found Jesus or both.
Growing up in New York post WW2, we had Europe’s Holocaust survivors as neighbors. I can still visualize their fearful faces and feel their pain. For me, tossing out the word “fascist” is as ignorant of facts as it is unconscionable and hurtful. I see our country working hard to atone for past sins of racism while actively improving our parameters for what measures justice and equality.
Lately, we lump together political ideology, lifestyles, cultural norms and narratives to digress into a cesspool of dangerous name-calling. Although you can guess by now what party I affiliate with, I can definitely trace a lot of that mean-talk to Trump. He set a precedent and literally everybody shamelessly followed. I wish he’d go away.
Far left or right political ideologies resulted in the slaughter of millions of people just 100 years ago. If we’d all read William Shirer’s “Berlin Diary” or Solzhenitsyn’s “The Gulag Archipelagos” we’d understand why we do not forcibly “re-educate” the masses and call that freedom. Red is not green because you say it is.
Radical labels silo our identity and convince us that it’s Them vs. Us. In reality, you, Katie, are my SoIn neighbor and my fellow American. We should have textures, colors and individually respected convictions. I don’t have to believe something because a few people from the top say I must. I think that’s why a lot of folks are fearful. Tea wasn’t dumped into Boston’s harbor while singing, “We are the World” so why are we insisting someone with a GS rating knows what’s best for my kid?
A tyrannical king scammed the Colonies while controlling how and where they lived. Control. It’s humanity’s flaw.
Next week, we’ll celebrate July 4th as the day we got a U.S. Passport but we’ve got 50 states and they don’t all have to parrot the same thing. That’s NOT unity.
“I respectfully disagree” shouldn’t be a battle cry. I’ll start with me. I’ve swallowed too much divisive, streaming news from every agenda-ridden media outlet or podcaster and I imagine myself knowing more than I do. In seconds, we scroll through five national news stories that all contain the same triggering words and suddenly we’re all experts on local, state, national and world policy making but have no idea who runs our city council, we can’t direct anyone to the new park for special needs kids and are clueless about local events next weekend.
“God Bless America, Land that I love.” Little towns like New Albany started America. In all her flaws, freedom feels and looks like Main Street. Let’s lose the labels and tacky flags and go there with the Red, White and Blue.
