With the passing of House Enrolled Act (HEA) 1003 by the Indiana State Legislature, the Nursing Indiana Back to Health law, several barriers have been removed to filling the nursing shortage in Indiana.
However, to meet the critical need, we still need current, qualified nurses to help us educate the next generation of nurses.
Nurses, we need you. Your state needs you. It’s been a difficult few years in health care, but we’re poised to turn the tide. The new law allows institutions like Ivy Tech to expand nursing education programs by adding more spots for qualified students, allowing more instructors to help us with the education of these students, and adapting our teaching methods to create more opportunities for students to learn.
This is where you come in. The only way to meet the needs of our community health care partners is to continue to educate more nurses to fill the gap. Being a nurse is rewarding. Being a nursing instructor can be rewarding as nursing faculty touch many, many lives through their teaching and guidance.
A nurse’s impact has the potential to increase exponentially when involved in nursing education. Not only as an educator but also advocate for the profession. Imagine the impact that 10 to 20 clinical students each semester can have on the patients those future nurses care for throughout their careers. Being a nurse educator can be a fulfilling full-time career or it can supplement the service you already provide to the profession today in the form of a part-time instructor.
Students and patients aren’t the only ones who benefit. When you become a nurse educator, you keep your skills sharp and you learn about new trends as you prepare your lessons for your students. And, if you begin a career as a nurse educator without a master’s degree, we’ll help you earn one.
Ivy Tech is exploring better ways to educate the next generation of nurses, too. Increasing our use of simulations will help expose nursing students to more health scenarios for deeper learning. While there is no substitute for real-life clinical settings, this combination of learning environments presents exciting opportunities for nurse educators to influence the next generation of nurses and share their wisdom.
If you want to make a real difference in the future of nursing, there’s no better place to do it than at Ivy Tech. Ivy Tech turns out more nursing graduates each year than any other institution in Indiana and currently offers nursing education at campuses across the state. You can be a part of helping us meet the critical need for more nurses by sharing your knowledge and expertise. It’s a rewarding experience that helps create solutions that will impact generations to come.
Will you join us?
To learn more about current opportunities, go to teach.ivytech.edu
