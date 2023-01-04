In a Dec. 6 “Letter to the Editor” regarding our state of ill health, I parenthetically mentioned that Indiana’s only other “clunker” category in CNBC’s latest ranking of “America’s Top States for Business” was Workforce – 48th of 50 states – but that it would be a topic for another day.
Well, today’s that day, I guess. On Nov. 29, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce published a brief white paper called “Indiana’s Leaking Talent Pipeline.” At its release, the chamber noted that “improving K-12 outcomes for students of all races and income levels and greatly elevating the postsecondary attainment levels of Indiana’s workforce are the most significant challenges facing the state.”
In the section of the paper titled student learning, it stated “Learning development happens very early, with 90% of a child’s brain growth happening before their fifth birthday. Getting off on the right foot is so vital because quality early learning supports positive outcomes – such as school readiness, language and literacy skills – and extend well into elementary school.”
Coincidentally, the Louisville Courier Journal published a five-part series beginning Oct. 19 highlighting the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s literacy crisis. The series, titled “Between the Lines: An Investigation Into Why Kentucky’s Kids Can’t Read,” has significant overlap with the Indiana Chamber report in that both bring attention to a fundamental early learning headwind: the aforementioned literacy skills and weaknesses therein.
Speaking directly to the improvement of K-12 outcomes for students of all races and income levels quoted above, part five of the Courier Journal series that appeared in the Oct. 27 edition of the newspaper, “Phonics alone can’t solve reading crisis,” outlined the successful approach now being used to teach kids how to read in Wayne County, Kentucky. The more I read about this approach, the more I was reminded of an essay I came across ten years ago: “A Wealth of Words” by E.D. Hirsch, Jr. I was therefore not surprised when I learned toward the end of the Courier Journal piece that Wayne County was using a literacy program called Core Knowledge Language Arts, part of the Core Knowledge Foundation.
The Core Knowledge Foundation was founded by none other than E.D. Hirsch, Jr. Since first reading “A Wealth of Words” in January of 2013, I’ve become a fan of Mr. Hirsch and read several of his books. This includes the most recent, "How to Educate a Citizen", where he continues the conversation he began 35 years ago with the bestseller "Cultural Literacy."
At the heart of Mr. Hirsch’s life-long work in the field of literacy is the concept – along with the explicit teaching of phonics – that “prior relevant knowledge” is essential to building reading comprehension, particularly in the early grades. His is an argument for the return to content-based instruction and the systematic teaching of “specifics”…thousands of historical figures, events, concepts, and literary works with which, in Mr. Hirsch’s view, educated Americans should be familiar. This space doesn’t allow for both the full history and the neuroscience supporting Mr. Hirsch’s reasoning, but the decline in verbal test scores and the relative ranking of our elementary schools from the comparative highs of the 1950s (when American children educated in the decade were ranked No. 1 on the International Adult Literacy Survey) to the comparative lows of the 2010s (when American schoolchildren dropped to 24th in reading on the Program for International Student Assessment) is evidence of the change in the style of instruction that occurred over these decades and how that change has had a disproportionate impact on disadvantaged kids.
Those who, particularly at younger ages, are exposed to less specific knowledge from their parents and peers outside of school than more advantaged children. “That’s why it’s so much easier for less knowledgeable children to catch up in math than in language: math is chiefly a school subject, while language is learned constantly outside school, where differences in background remain significant,” says Hirsch.
According to the Indiana Chamber, the race to develop and establish a well-skilled, well-educated workforce for the jobs of today and tomorrow in Indiana – where there are twice as many job openings as there are job seekers and the workforce participation rate remains below pre-pandemic levels – begins with a strong early foundation (I, and likely Hirsch, could not agree more). Thus, the chamber is pushing for increased public and private sector investment to help address the “clear and distressing decline in learning among all young Hoosiers – particularly low-income and minority students – the last few years,” per Jason Bearce, the Indiana Chamber’s vice president of education and workforce development.
As stated in the conclusion section of the “Indiana’s Leaking Talent Pipeline” study, “The only way Indiana is going to reach its economic potential and compete effectively in this talent-driven economy is to lift up the educational attainment and workforce skills of its citizenry. The Indiana Chamber is seeking to frame this important conversation and push for transformative actions that will have the most impact. Our organization currently is developing a workforce policy priority list that we hope will serve as the basis for meaningful legislation in 2023.”
With the evidence in Wayne County, Kentucky, and about 5,000 other schools in the U.S. using some form of the Core Knowledge program as attestation to its value (a recent large-scale randomized study of public school pupils in kindergarten through second grade found that use of Core Knowledge Language Arts had statistically significant benefits for vocabulary, science knowledge, and social studies knowledge), my hope is that the implementation of Core Knowledge Language Arts finds a long-needed place on that list.
