Over the past 14 years as President and CEO of Personal Counseling Services, located in Clarksville, I have seen tremendous mental health needs and the shortage of mental health providers. In listening to President Biden’s First State of the Union address, I was thrilled to hear about the focus on the mental health crisis.
Personally, I can attest that there was a crisis prior to COVID, while COVID has created more issues, we have had more mental health issues and fewer providers for years. However, President Biden and the United States are seeing what we all in the mental health field have seen for years.
I am pleased to see more support moving the needle towards funding for mental health. I commend the work that everyone has done for years with boots on the ground to provide mental health services. Albeit, no one agency or even a few agencies can have the positive community impact that is needed to turns this around. It will take all mental health providers whether nonprofit or for-profit to truly make a difference. If monies continue to be distributed to a handful of community agencies the results will be the same. Each agency brings strengths and specialties to the table and allows those dealing with mental health concerns to get the best of care and have a choice. If we keep doing the same things with state and federal funding, nothing will truly change.
As individuals, state and federal leaders, I would ask that you look at mental health organizations in this light:
1. What is mental health organization’s mission and is it truly client centered or bottom-line centered?
2. What does the infrastructure look like in the mental health organization? Is it top heavy administratively? What is the turnover at this organization? Are mental health providers being pushed by quotas and if so, how is that burning out good therapists and reducing the quality of care for the client?
These are some of the reasons that it takes many mental health organizations working together to ensure quality of care, access to care and continuity of care.
￼Health care payers are increasingly shifting away from fee-for-service payment systems that reward ￼volume to value-based payment (VBP) models that incentivize high-quality, cost-effective care –￼or "value-based care."
This a perfect time to truly make a difference for providing mental health services but we all must work together and share the resources to make a positive impact on lives.
