Editor's Note: Barbara Burke Fondren, director of Community Montessori Public Charter School in Floyd County, sent the following message to parents and guardians Tuesday following the Texas school shooting. With permission, she agreed to allow us to publish her message.
Dear Community Montessori families,
Please… hug your child/teen tonight.
Another tragedy to put in the column for this year - at a Texas Elementary School.
Today I cheered at the Senior Parade and then listened to these incredible soon-to-be graduates tell the Class of 2023 lessons learned. I sat with goosebumps and joy viewing these blossoming humans sharing their truth and pride in their journey… for several of them 15 years within the walls of Community Montessori.
Tonight, I watch in horror as families… just like us… grieve the loss of a young life - 19 children and two adults — two teachers.
We hold these families in our hearts.
We started this school year with hope.
We listened to families and staff and tried to make all of the decisions to make the most families feel supported, comforted.
We witnessed family members die or be hospitalized by COVID.
We have lost family members in the past few years from suicide.
We have supported numerous parents and learners with mental health needs and even crisis situations.
We have felt the turmoil in our country and within our community.
We have fed hundreds of members of our community with food and necessities.
We have helped Community Montessori families with gas, clothing and comfort.
We have watched Russian military forces invade Ukraine and the rest of us witness that horror and wonder if we will be going to war too.
We have watched gas prices go up by nearly $3 a gallon over the past two years.
We have supported these tremendous teachers to be on the front line of all of this and so much more.
And, then – this horrible mass shooting in an elementary school. Today, on our last day on campus.
Deep breath.
Thank you each for your compassion and confidence over this incredible year.
Please hug your child/teen tonight and tell a teacher how much you appreciate them.
We send all of our love to these families and all families.
Peace,
Barbara and the CM Staff
