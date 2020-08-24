So many things these days bring questions to my mind. Looking around I see all the chaos by America-hating mobs who openly and proudly claim to be Marxists and anarchists, and it is supposedly wrong for me to object? Is it wrong for me to want to protect and preserve this great nation that so many have sacrificed their lives to defend?
Those same anarchists claim that they want to destroy more than just a statue of some objectionable Southern general. As they burn and loot, they brag that they intend to literally destroy this Country. After all these weeks of riots, burning our cities, and killing our citizens and police, I have not heard one Democrat leader in our local community, our State, nor any federal office holder condemn this violence. In fact, many of them laugh and call it a myth. Am I expected to just accept that our cities are being destroyed and will look like Detroit, East St. Louis, and other ghettos from here on out? Who will someday explain to our grandchildren why we permitted this great nation to become a hellhole?
In all the cities where these atrocities are occurring, rioters are protesting about social and governmental injustices. Does anyone else find it ironic that these same cities and states have long been under Democrat control? How did all these egregious wrongs exist for 20, 30, and even 50 or more years under their leadership, but somehow after only 3 1/2 years in office, it is all President Trump’s fault? Again, people are telling me it is somehow racist, white privilege, or against social justice to even voice such questions.
I find it shameful that mainstream media loathes Trump and rarely mentions anything positive our President has accomplished. The list is long. Has anyone ever been told that Donald Trump, working tirelessly, has donated 100% of his Presidential salary to the needs of veterans and other worthy causes? Perhaps I missed it; but how much did the Obamas or Clintons donate to any charities? Or how did they become multi-millionaires as a result of their terms in the White House?
I understand many Americans personally do not like Donald Trump. But is it really healthy to harbor such hatred? Does anyone recall how God often used imperfect people throughout history to accomplish good things in the world? Do you anti-Trumpers not appreciate any of the positive things he has done for you and our country? Has your partisan hatred blinded you to the possibility that many of us voted for him, not for his character or personality, but simply because we were tired of “politicians?” We wanted someone who would actually work for and accomplish something for the good of us citizens and not selfishly line their own pockets?
People ask why so many millennials, college students and even public-school students are so anti-America and pro-Socialism? Has anyone else noticed that almost no university will allow a conservative to speak on campus? Why is it that any who dare express conservative views are fired, or barred from employment? Why are some students denied admittance or fear receiving failing grades if they declare their true beliefs? Does “freedom of speech” apply only if you agree with their Marxist views? It seems many universities are no longer engaging in intellectual dialog, but merely advancing anit-American and Socialist or Marxist indoctrination. Why then should it be surprising that young white millennials and college students are the primary ones leading all these violent riots and protests? And some are confessing they do not even know who George Floyd was.
It is confusing that mainstream media try to praise Kamala Harris as a moderate or centrist. Even one of Barack Obama’s speech writers, Jon Favreau, finds that hilarious. Her records in California and in Congress attest to the fact that she is one of the most liberal, far left candidates ever nominated for national office.
I also find it astonishing that so many folks think that Alexandria O’Casio Cortez has sensible, sound ideas for managing our economy and energy solutions. Do families really want her Green New Deal that will kill our economy, drastically raise our taxes, and destroy our American way of life? Do they wish to have the government “dictate,” not “suggest,” what you drive, how you heat your home, what you eat, how you travel, how you rear and educate your children, whether you are even allowed to own your own home, etc? Have we Americans become so helpless that we will willingly submit all personal decisions to a Socialistic government?
Speaking of the Green New Deal, how is it possible that the U.S. is far outperforming all the countries in the Paris Climate Accord, and we are not even under its dictates? Neither AOC nor any others will ever complain that China, India and other nations are building hundreds of new coal-fired power plants every year across the world. How will eliminating our nation’s 19 remaining coal-fired plants and spending nearly $90 trillion contribute anything to the global climate? It will only impoverish us and redistribute our wealth and resources to the rest of the world. Do you see that as beneficial to your family and our Country?
Have you heard of Biden’s manifesto, outlining the draconian proposals to usurp our Constitution and freedoms? Do you really believe he is making all these decisions by himself? How long will he serve as President before the Bernie Sanders and AOC’s of the Party take over when he is no longer capable of fulfilling the duties of his office?
It has become all too apparent that the Democratic Party is no longer the party my Midwestern grandparents once supported. From AOC and other leaders of the Party, it seems the Democrats have become the party of anarchists, Socialists, and many are now openly stating they intend to completely dismantle our Capitalist system. Nothing positive for the future of America was proposed during the recent DNC. All we heard was hatred for Trump and the need to rid America of him. I’m sorry, but AOC and the radicals who have usurped the Party do not generate any confidence in me that the future of our Country would promise anything positive.
I cannot believe that people’s hatred of President Trump would drive them to see America destroyed just so he would be driven from office. That sounds as logical as the proverbial “cutting off your nose to spite your face.”
These are just a few of the questions perplexing me. Though often said in recent elections, I truly believe 2020 may be the most pivotal election ever for America. Do you have any promising answers that will give me some hope for our Nation?
Bob Ammerman, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.