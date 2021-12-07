Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) is being attacked in Indiana. Specific reasons are rarely identified.
Some folks suggest that EL is the sole domain of the family and that current SEL programming represents over-reach by the schools. Others accuse teachers of trying to be therapists or ignoring academics. These claims, as my late grandmother would say, are just a lot of “hooey.” From the beginnings of time, teachers in schools have played a significant role in the social and emotional development of young people—and you know why? Because teaching and learning is a social activity. Because self-awareness (knowing what you know and what you don’t) and the ability to regulate one’s mind and mental state are essential to all learning. All functioning is dependent on one’s brain state.
We help solve a conflict on the playground by helping students identify their feelings and motivations, consider how their behavior may have impacted others and understand another’s perspective—much in the same way we teach character analysis in Language Arts. We teach about the importance of sleep, nutrition, and planning as students prepare for exams. We support them with positive thinking and emotional regulation because both impact high-order thinking. We teach them to be assertive about their needs, because personal agency is fundamental to academic excellence. We teach them decision making skills. Decades of research in human development, neuroscience, and educational policy has established that social and emotional development is critical to learning.
SEL is the process though which individuals develop knowledge and utilize skills in order to: establish a positive identity; manage emotions; understand and empathize with others; create and maintain healthy relationships; set and achieve goals, and; make just and caring decisions. Social and emotional skills develop through explicit and purposeful instruction, but it also happens in the practices, interactions, and relationships. This requires schools to take a comprehensive approach to SEL. SEL is not simply about teaching discrete skills, it is also about creating “conditions for learning,” including the school culture and climate.
Extensive research indicates that when schools intentionally and purposefully focus on SEL, students and communities experience the following benefits: student academic gains, including on-time graduation and increased post-secondary enrollment; enhanced employability skills; reduced rates of anxiety, depression, and risky behaviors; improved long-term outcomes in employment, citizenry, and health; and improved school attendance and engagement. SEL competencies are known to be associated with decreased risk of alcohol and substance misuse and an increased likelihood of bouncing back from adversity. Teachers with well-developed SEL skills have better relationships with students, are more successful in engaging students and stay in the profession longer. Potential employers want a workforce with social and emotional competence. For all of these reasons, SEL is broadly supported by teachers and administrators. According to a recent report from The Fordham Institute, there is also broad family support for schools to teach social and emotional skills.
Young people, even before the isolation and anxiety created by the pandemic, were struggling. Youth reports of depression and anxiety have now reached an all-time high. Distressingly, in Indiana, suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for youth ages 15-24 and the 4th leading cause of death for youth ages 5-14. Attending to the emotional well-being of our young people is imperative for schools as well as for families. It is not an either/or proposition, but a collective responsibility. Social Emotional Learning is our best primary prevention for suicide and mental health struggles.
Hundreds of professional associations, research institutes and educational organizations support SEL in schools. From the American Academy of Pediatrics, to the Afterschool Alliance, to the Indiana Association for Public School Superintendents, to the Division of Mental Health and Addictions--individuals with knowledge and experience in the science of learning and human development, drug misuse prevention and educational policy support this work. I urge any legislator, elected official and school leaders to pay attention to the science, to the research, and to all present-day indicators that the “kids are not alright.”
If one is genuinely concerned about young Hoosier’s school or post-school success, they support Social Emotional Learning in Indiana Schools. The science is clear.
Recently, Indiana’s Attorney General has connected SEL to Critical Race Theory (CRT). CRT is now used as an umbrella term for anything concerned with social awareness, equity, and racial justice—concepts that appear divisive. Why these concepts are divisive is another column, but his evidence for the connection appears to be the pairing of SEL and equity.
The Collaborative for Social Emotional and Academic Learning (CASEL) is a well-established group of distinguished scientists and educators that produce resources for evidenced based implementation of SEL. Their work is solid and highly regarded and their resources have been used by schools across the country for decades. In addition, the majority of Curriculum and Programming Materials related to SEL are based on CASEL’s extensive work. The AG has condemned CASEL, and the main objection appears to be CASEL’s vision that SEL be a tool to leverage equity, as if leveraging equity is a dastardly deed. Isn’t education itself a lever for equity?
It seems that the only time people appear at school board meetings is when they are displeased. We can change that. Ask your school board and school leaders to follow the science of learning and development and include social emotional learning in your school curriculum.
Dr. Sandy Washburn is a research scholar at Indiana University-Bloomington.
