Try to picture me as a 13-year-old at Camp Chickagami Lake, a boy scout retreat in Iowa. I jump into the water with my Levi’s on. I can’t float because my Mom said my bones were too dense. Bones. To earn my lifesaving badge I had to take off my jeans and tie a knot in the bottom of the legs. This is while I am now 12 feet below the surface.
I do one leg at a time while I am first drowning and then gasping for life after jumper jacking my way to air. I swing the waist ban in the air, filling up the legs like balloons. And I save my life, thus I win a life saving badge. Yes the wet denim becomes air tight and I can float to shore.
This is a long lead-in to the modern denim I see on the streets — a faded tint of blue tight against the legs and slashed to destruction on the thighs. These are new pants just off the rack and costing more than the darker blue ones that appear to be new. My old Levi’s in the 1950s were deep indigo and rather stiff at first, weighing in at 17 ounces. (New lightweight jeans weigh 5 to 12 ounces per square yard.)
We have come a long way since Levi Strauss, a German immigrant who moved to San Francisco during the gold rush of the 1850s and 60s. He bought tough cloth to sell to miners for their tents and wagon covers. Levi did not make any trousers. A tailor from Reno, Nevada (Jacob W. Davis) bought some of this denim cloth to make overalls for outdoor workers. He put copper rivets at the stress points and used orange thread to match the copper. Strauss liked what he saw and formed a partnership with Davis called Levi Strauss & Co.
Twenty years later he took the bibs off of some of the pants and called them — not jeans — waist overalls. They became a hot item around the world especially through American GIs wearing them in their off days.
All the way from Nimes, France. The heavy duty canvas — similar to the cloth used for sailboats — was known as Serge de Nimes, or twill from Nimes (pronounced Neem). You see the denim hidden in the name. Not far away in Genoa, Italy tailors had a similar cloth called jeanes, a twill still not made into trousers.
Today the old Italians and Frenchmen would not recognize the evolution of their cloth. Denim is now treated by acid, washed with stones, sandblasted and chemicalized. That reduces the strength of the cloth by 75 percent. Now it even has to look stained and muddied.
Why?
Why take the life out of a product? It is like buying celery with yellowed leaves and droops like a...well, droops. Or buying new tires with one-fiftieth of an inch tread.
I have pondered this for 20 or so minutes and theorized that people — too impatient to wait for a breaking-in period — can look like they have been around the block. They have now purchased “instant experience” (a true oxymoron). In a search for artificial integrity they now own trousers that are the phoniest of faux fashion. They are faded in incorrect places; they are frayed incorrectly and the slashes are about five inches from where we wear out jeans by gardening, laying brick, and studying ants. You would think that a computer could be programmed to come up with a way to build in the worn appearance of the five-year-old jeans in the bottom of my drawer.
Instant gratification is a phenomenal field to investigate. Every American generation gets accused of it because things just keep getting sped up. Today a push of a button magically produces anything we want. The processes of working and waiting get shortened every year.
Two years ago I read about one political race between two people who were not the highest caliber candidates. It was said, “The winner will be the one who can fake sincerity the best.” They are symbolic of much of our society. It is what I think when I see stretch jeans looking like they were painted onto a behind but with all the proper slashes to show off the quadriceps.
If I had to jump into Lake Chickagami at Strawberry Point, Iowa wearing today’s holey jeans I would be moldering on the bottom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.