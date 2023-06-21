Last Thursday, at the Harrison County Fair, a family event, our state senator stood on a picnic table, donated by the local hardware store as a raffle item, and hung up the “Let’s Go Brandon” flag.
Our elected officials sat there and laughed and chatted amongst themselves. Not one of them had the courage to at least say, “ You know, that’s kind of sophomoric; maybe this really isn’t a good look for us.”
Their actions are louder than their words and our kids are watching. They don’t care about representing all of us in Harrison County and Southern Indiana; only those who go to their churches, look like them, and kowtow to their bullying.
“Let’s Go Brandon” is an ugly, hateful, stand-in for the racist appeal of the former President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.
For the past few months, stickers promoting white supremacy have been appearing in our local public parks in Harrison County. Local officials have been made aware of the problem, the Harrison County Parks Department director has reported that they have trail cams, but have never caught any images of the person or persons who are doing this.
Walking the dog with my son has become a time where we keep an eye out for the stickers, clean them off, and talk about the history of white supremacy in Indiana and educate ourselves on the meanings behind the latest fascist propaganda that’s being spread. Several other friends keep Goo Gone in the cars so they can clean up the hate as soon as it gets spotted.
More recently, a post was shared advertising a community Pride event in Corydon at Bicentennial Park. Shortly after being posted on a local community page, a threat was made that encouraged people to show up at the event “in battle ready gear.... to exercise our 2nd amendment right… “
Federal, state, and local officials were made aware of the issue. Advice was given for event organizers and sponsors to not make a fuss, to not make too big of a deal about the issue… but that’s what’s been happening for far too long around these parts.
That’s how we got where we are today. Where I, as a woman, now have fewer rights than my male counterparts in the state of Indiana. Where the privacy rights of our doctors with both our own health issues and our children’s are now usurped by the bullies in the GOP legislature.
Where the local school superintendent puts together a plan for the book bans that are coming, as though there really is an issue, and there wasn’t already a system in place, giving in to the GOP play that educators and librarians can’t really be trusted. Where our local public schools receive less funding, proportionately, and the wealthy are given taxpayer money to attend private schools. Where I walk into the grocery store passing cars with confederate flags and bumper stickers that read, “REPUBLICAN because everyone can’t be on welfare,” while the Indiana GOP votes to give themselves a 40-50% pay increase on the last day of the 2023 legislative session, without it even being discussed on the floor.
A friend, who works 60 hours a week for an employer who legitimately can’t afford to pay his employees’ health insurance, remarks that “It’s like I’m living in the twilight zone.”
Do you think this is acceptable in our community? Did you know this was happening? Why do we seem to give leeway to all of this hate?
It’s time we talk about racism, it’s time we talk about hate, and it’s time to start raising the alarm bells regarding the increasingly blatant, brazen, fascism embraced by the Indiana GOP.
Their unholy alliance with fascism is hurting all of us. Their power needs to be checked at the ballot box. Hoosiers need to rise up, get involved, run for office, and make sure that all of our friends and family vote, in every election.
Corydon Pride is from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday at Bicentennial Park in Corydon. All are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.