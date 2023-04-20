The national and local issues today are complex and people are not trying to work together. When we listen to elected officials on media they are looking for blame to assign. What we need is a hero to follow.
My hero is my father Richard Lee Vissing. Dad was born in 1915 to John and Maud Vissing. He had two brothers, Bill and Bud and a sister Virginia. Grandpa had a small garage that helped people with their automobiles and his children worked with him. Dad and Grandpa had tow trucks and hauled in wrecked or disabled cars. Initially they repaired cars but became a new car dealer for Marmon and Durant. Later they sold Studebaker, Buick, Dodge, Renault and others. Claysburg was our neighborhood and we lived nearby the garage.
In 1953 Dad looked at the future and with so many family members living out of the garage he embarked on a new venture, He bought about 12 acres on 10th Street. He created a motel he named JeffersonVilla. We moved there when I was 6 and I attended the brand new school named Eastlawn. We ran a mom and pop operation with our home quarters built into the office. Dad kept the wrecker service going and did runs at night. He had a positive relationship with the local police departments and was often called for help.
One summer evening in 1957 he was called out by his friend Indiana State Police Harry Crandel to assist in recovery of a 1956 Ford that two fellows after a night of partying drove off the road and over Tunnel Mill Hill. This is a remote area near Charlestown that became the home of the Boy Scout Reservation. When he and Harry arrived at the scene they assessed the situation. It would require towing the car up a cliff from the ravine at the bottom. Dad knew the complexity and placed a cable around a tree and put a “snatchblock” pully in the mix to achieve the desired ability to vertically haul the car to the top of the hill. Dad went to the bottom of the cliff and hooked up the Ford and began to pull it up. In the process of coming up the front bumper hung up on a rock ledge. Dad who was operating the winch from the rear of the wrecker could not have seen the hang up. The stress of the hang up caused the cable to break and resulted in the “snatchblock “, which was about 50 pounds of steel, to shoot like a projectile at Dad. He turned his back and the block hit him in the middle of his back, knocking him literally out of his shoes and over the cliff. Harry went down and found him getting up. He called an ambulance for Dad, but he declined to go to the hospital. He had holes in his skin from tree branches of the trees he fell through. Harry assisted in getting the car up the hill and hooked to the rear of the wrecker.
No doubt he was in shock. He still insisted on driving the wrecker home to the motel. Mother assisted him in getting out of the cab and took him into the house and put him in the bath and washed him. She woke me and told me “Your Daddy is hurt”. When the sun came up it was obvious that despite his toughness he needed to go to the hospital. He left by ambulance.
He had severe injuries to his back. Multiple vertebrae were crushed and he spent weeks in the hospital. He was fitted with a brace which went around his hips and up his back and over his shoulders. He wore that brace the rest of his life. He also had an untreated head injury and lost his sense of smell. In addition, he had low back issues. He developed toe drop on his right leg and the toes of his shoes were always wearing down. His pain never left. Despite constant pain he took on a new career in politics. He was Jeffersonville’s only five-term mayor.
When he became mayor it had always been a part-time job. He made it full time for all time in the future. He had a one room office for himself and his secretary whose desks touched. Dad drove the local governments to cooperate and work together. The result was a new state of the art city-county building now home to the courts and jail. He was loved and respected by both Democrats and Republicans alike. He became known in Indiana state government as well. He served on numerous boards and was invited to be the running mate of Governor Bob Rock, which he declined since it would require him to move out of Jeffersonville.
Humility was always Dad’s style. I miss him and I believe he is needed today more than ever. I am proud to be his son and I wish more people in leadership could be like him.
Respectfully,
John R. (Jack) Vissing
21 Blanchel Terrace
Jeffersonville,In
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.