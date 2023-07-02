I was relieved to see the values that myself and most Hoosiers have reflected in the title of Henderson’s piece “Name Calling and Labels are Counterproductive.”
I’m glad to see Henderson agrees with myself, and most Hoosiers, regarding the opinion that name-calling isn’t an American value. She seems to share my heartbreak when people like schoolteachers and librarians are called “groomers” and “pedophiles.”
I think she would be open to an honest discussion, not about whether people have the right to display Confederate flags, but rather whether the message these flags convey opens us to the safe, welcoming society we all desire and whether there are “labels” that accurately describe the message that these types of flags convey.
I think she would be open to an honest discussion regarding whether labeling the words “looking to get a group of guys and gals together in battle ready gear… to exercise our second amendment rights” as just “negative push-back” is not a gross minimization of words that are indicative of the serious problem of gun violence in our nation.
She would likely agree that public parks where people want to walk free of fear is not the best place for stickers from extremist hate groups, marking up public signs with “Better Dead, than Red”, or signs reading “Diversity=Less White People; Inclusion=Exclusion of White people, and Equity=Stealing from White People”, though she doesn’t make clear what labels might be good for describing these messages. She would surely also join in a discussion about whether the government should be making health care decisions for families, whether with regard to their own family planning or the care for their children.
She might also share with me the feeling that the vulgar meaning behind “Let’s Go Brandon” is not something we want to have to explain to children at our county fair. I suspect that if we are joining in an honest conversation, we could come up with a shared label for such a display?
It’s hard to tell from the article exactly how she feels on these and other difficult issues but she calls for an honest joining of the minds that requires us to dig into the details and their effects on us all in each case. She calls for rededication to what the label “Red, White, and Blue” stands for; this is an important shared goal.
At the end of her article, Henderson seems to call for more participation in our own government and communities; she would surely agree that an “involved citizen” (especially one who VOTES to support policies they care about) is a label we all might be proud of.
I suspect that there are many people, like Gail Henderson, in our community with much to say in a shared conversation. Some would be able to be more explicit about what they actually stand for, so we can all better understand the meanings and intentions of the names and labels we’ve been hearing for the past few years.
This kind of conversation will allow us to continue the brave but unfinished project that is America, a project that requires us above all to be clear about what values we think the label “American” ought to contain.
