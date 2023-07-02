Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.