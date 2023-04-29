I must admit a bit of disappointment when I read a recent article in the News and Tribune highlighting the two Democratic candidates for the 2nd district seat on the Clarksville Town Council and their positions on various matters.
To my dismay, both said they want to see the Eastern Boulevard corridor develop while at the same time saying they are opposed to new apartment development in the town. In my opinion, having served now in my 12th year on the Town Council, the Plan Commission and the town’s Redevelopment Commission, the two issues are diametrically opposed.
The viability of a commercial district is directly related to its population density. Commercial development, at least in brick-and-mortar businesses, follows population. If you stagnate growth in a geographic area, you will lose business density. Until very recently, there was almost no residential growth in the town’s Eastern Boulevard corridor and that fact is tied directly to the very limited commercial growth.
Clarksville has a history of creating new commercial districts and abandoning what was left behind. Eastern Boulevard was once called the “Miracle Mile,” but it slumped into stagnant commercial growth when the town turned its focus to what is today the Lewis and Clark Parkway where a whole new string of commercial development occurred. Years later the focus turned to what is now the Veterans Parkway corridor and a burst of new growth. Eastern Boulevard and Lewis and Clark Parkway entered a decline as the new commercial corridor attracted new development. The town is now focusing on a major new development south of the former Colgate plant along the recently named Main Street (formerly Woerner Avenue). Eastern Boulevard, Lewis and Clark Parkway and Veterans Parkway will suffer from that latest shift. In fact, the process has already begun. Just drive through any of those developments and look for empty businesses.
There are existing members of the present town council who have openly said that they do not want to see any new apartments built in Clarksville, wanting instead to see only single-family residential structures constructed. As you consider those seeking election to the Town Council, I encourage you to press them for their position on this most important issue in this year’s election. The future growth and prosperity of Clarksville could be profoundly impacted by who is elected this fall.
While those individuals say they oppose new apartment development, for some reason they support the new apartments being constructed in the South Clarksville development. While opposed to apartments and in favor of single-family residential homes, the town purchased and demolished single-family homes along Main Street to build massive new apartment developments. One is completed, another is underway and a third is planned … so far.
I do not oppose the apartments being built in Clarksville’s south end. In fact, I have supported them just as I have supported construction of apartments on a portion of what was once the Value City Department Store, the Bend Apartments on Greentree Boulevard and the proposed Gateway development at Eastern Boulevard and Interstate 65. However, I have only seen support for the Gateway project from fellow councilmen Aaron Stonecipher and Mike Mustain, both of whom have served with me on the town’s Plan and Redevelopment Commissions and have been involved in the years-long effort to promote new development in Clarksville.
A lack of support for the Gateway project is particularly disturbing for several reasons, least of which is the investment of just under $5 million needed to acquire the America’s Best Inns and Suites building and demolish the structure. The town’s Redevelopment Commission had to invest far more money in the site than it wanted to but did so because of an overwhelming desire of town residents to eliminate what had become an undesirable business replete with police runs and code violations.
The Commission published a nationwide request for proposals to develop the site, but because of the massive outlay of cash needed to acquire the property, there were serious financial constraints to developing the property. After years of seeking a developer, Form G Corporation, which had a successful record of residential development in town, came forward with a proposal to build the Gateway project at a cost of around $35 million. Under the proposal the development would require the use of Tax Increment Financing to purchase developer-bought bonds that would be paid off in only 11 years. In addition, the town would recoup the nearly $5 million it spent in acquiring the site.
The biggest advantage of that development is that it would increase the population density along the Eastern Boulevard corridor and make it far more viable for commercial development. Schools and churches along the corridor struggling with declining populations would likely benefit as well. I served for four years on the Clarksville School Board and during that time, the number one concern was that Clarksville’s dwindling student population could ultimately result in the need to merge with another school corporation.
The bottom line is that Clarksville is facing a choice of whether to allow the Eastern Boulevard corridor to stagnate and decline or to take positive action to provide additional housing that a recent study by its planning department says is greatly needed. The last time I looked, they were not creating any new land in the town on which to build new single family residential structures. No doubt there are a few plots where such homes could be built, but not enough. The town’s recent zoning change allowing homes to be built on smaller parcels of land is a step in the right direction, but that is the exceptions, not the rule and not the answer to the problem.
Voters will have important decisions this fall when they elect members of the Town Council. That election will, in one sense, be a decision about progress or stagnation. It is an important decision. I encourage all townspeople to study the issues and the candidates and then decide as to the direction they would like to see the town take in the future; stagnate and wither or develop and grow.
