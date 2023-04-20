America is a vast country, with a splendor of natural landscapes that the rest of the world has always marveled at. This is the inheritance that has been treasured by those that lived on these lands before European settlement and were valued and prized by those that came to this country to escape the oppression and class enshrinement of Europe. The idea that land was to be shared by all is one of the great ideals of the American experiment, one that equalizes society, and one that today is under constant pressure.
Call your state Senator and Representative today and tell them to restore the $25 million to the Benjamin Harrison Conservation Trust Fund. Public lands have been part of the fabric of American society since 1785 when Congress first legislated that the 13 newly independent states relinquished their claims to western lands, making them the joint property of all newly independent citizens of the United States of America. These lands, and their bounty of food were the property of all Americans and the underpinning of much of the American Dream. While much of the world relied on a system of Nobles and Serfdom to organize society, the American ideal, and the “right to rise” as coined by one-time Hoosier Abraham Lincoln, demanded that the bounty of America be shared amongst all its citizens. Generations of Hoosiers have benefited from this ideal, yet today our elected officials are turning their back on the idea of further strengthening these iconic public lands.
Governor Holcomb put forth a budget allotting $25 million to increase public land purchases. This investment, thought significant, is a minute portion of a budget that tops $45 billion, less than 0.001% of the overall budget. Despite the tiny percentage, this funding would be transformational for Hoosiers throughout our state. This money, when leveraged through private funds, magnifies the impact and would help to allow all of us to access additional land that would otherwise be unavailable to us.
As Hoosiers across the state long for more outdoor opportunities, the recently proposed Senate budget assails the funds available to add more public lands to Indiana. These lands are often the only opportunity for Hoosiers to hunt and fish, unless they are fortunate to own private lands that are suitable for these activities. With diminishing access to land, traditions that have been part of families for generations are increasingly being put at risk.
Indiana ranks 43rd out of 50 states by the percentage of public lands, with only 4.5% of Indiana falling into public land. The budget, proposed by the Governor, and supported by the House, put forth historic funding to secure more public lands. Hoosier tax dollars are valuable, and we must ensure that they are spent wisely, and this is exactly why the Indiana Chapter of Backcountry Hunter and Anglers and Indiana Wildlife Federation strongly supported the proposed budget that would purchase more public lands. Hunting, fishing, hiking and birdwatching are the right of each Hoosier, yet opportunities are increasingly scarce, and we must all raise up our voices to ensure that our elected officials understand the importance of strengthening opportunities for sportsmen and outdoor enthusiasts throughout Indiana.
Please reach out to your elected official and urge them to voice their support for you, their constituent, to have access to the American dream, to have access to public land in Indiana.
