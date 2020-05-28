I showered without assistance this morning. I poured my own coffee, too — and reached for a banana AND retrieved it without wincing. Today, I’m alive and safe. This day, I haven’t worried for a moment that someone who was supposed to protect and serve me crushed the life out of me instead.
It’s really quite remarkable how, when we are forced to be still, life can speak so loudly to us. Last weekend, I unknowingly strained muscles in my lower back. It hit me like a ton of bricks Tuesday afternoon. And, just today (Thursday), after my videoconference with a doctor and a steroid prescription, I am able to sit up and believe I will be well again.
I don’t like to admit that I was less than grateful during the worst of this incident. I was not kind to my family and I used language of which I’m not proud. I was in the most intense pain of my life.
Only now am I realizing how small my “crisis” has been. Tuesday, on the very day pain began to torment my body, a black man in Minnesota was killed when a police officer crushed the life out of him with an unrelenting knee on the man’s throat — choking him to death. As of Tuesday, 1,871 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus in Indiana. And, depending on which numbers you cite, more than 6,900 people are homeless in the Louisville metro area.
Just three instances in which injustice and privilege clashed in the past three days, for me at least.
For instance, my wife has had to do all the running around for our family the past few days — taking on some tasks normally relegated to me. Not once have I worried about her being stopped by a police officer for the color of her skin. My son has driven to work this whole week without me fretting about a deadly run-in with law enforcement. Privilege that we enjoy, but seldom consider. Injustice that is too real in a country that claims to be great.
Privilege is having enough money to do what you want to do when you want to do it. I was angry with my doctor’s office for not calling me back the same day I left a message about my “chronic” back pain. I blamed them for being inept and uncaring. So, I used Teladoc and, without a thought, paid for the appointment and the prescribed medicines with the swipe of a credit card. Then, because the pain didn’t subside, I called my doctor’s office again and again until I got what I wanted — a videoconference with the doctor’s staff. Then, I got more meds with that same credit card. Privilege unrecognized.
On the flip side, men and women across our country died from health complications attributed to COVID-19. Many of whom were people of color without the resources needed to seek and obtain health care quickly enough to save them. They suffered — and died — without the luxury of a credit card to bail them out. Injustice in the highest degree.
And, all the while I was cursing my fate, I had central air conditioning, a king-sized bed, fresh water, and three people who love me unconditionally to make things bearable.
All across our area, men, women and children suffer in silence with hunger, sickness and concern for their personal welfare all day — every day — without hope for relief.
I know all these things and have for most of my adult life. I am fortunate. I live a life of privilege because I was born white and had a safe and caring home to kick-start my life. Too many around us don’t. There are just too many stories of police brutality against minorities. Too many reports of drug abuse and homelessness. Too many people falling through the cracks because they lack the privilege I take for granted.
Today, as I see the end to my back troubles coming into focus, I’m pained. Not physical pain, but spiritual and emotional hurt for those who have no end to their suffering in sight.
What can I do to help? What can you do to help? How about we use our privilege to soften the blow for those who are without?
