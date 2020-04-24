In my younger days, I would have slung my sports coat across the room, sat down at my computer and started pounding out a rant on my keyboard.
Age and nearly four decades as a journalist have help me mellow — somewhat. I’m still passionate and I often have to tamp down the urge to say what I am really thinking. I’m fighting that battle in my head as I write this column.
On Wednesday, we announced that the News and Tribune will reduce publication by one day, Mondays, beginning next week. The reaction has been mostly a firestorm of negative comments via telephone, text message and social media directed at me and the newspaper in general. Those who know me well would likely tell you I’m a pretty good fella with a strong sense of right and wrong.
That stated, let’s start off with what is right:
Our subscribers are right to be disappointed in our announcement. They believed they were paying for six days and, by golly, they want six days. Our subscribers are right to call us to ask about what the changes mean to them both financially and in content delivered.
Newspapers have for decades struggled to retain advertising dollars and subscribers due mainly to the advent of the Internet. Because it has been free and easy to access, people around the world have flocked to it. It’s the bright shiny toy getting all the attention. Newspapers everywhere have been put on the shelf and left to collect dust in many households.
Fast forward to March 2020 and COVD-19. Businesses worldwide have been adversely affected by the pandemic. Understandably, their response has been to put advertising on hold for now, a move that has profoundly affected newspapers, which rely on advertising as their single largest source of income.
Back to what’s right… We have made the right decision eliminating our Monday newspaper. We did it with logic and forethought. It was our weakest newspaper financially and readership-wise. By eliminating the edition from our weekly print schedule, now Tuesday through Saturday, we have been able to reduce some expenses to help offset huge losses we are taking from advertising cancellations.
We are not making money with this move — we are trying to offset enormous losses.
We believe we have done the right thing by culling our figurative herd of the weakest publication day. The content will still be yours for the reading. It will just appear on different days of the week. Our website will still be populated with breaking news as it happens.
So, subscribers, you are right to question us about our decisions. You are right to be disappointed that you won’t have six days of the News and Tribune delivered to your home or office. We are disappointed, too.
Now, about what’s wrong:
In the old days, this is where I would throw my jacket and rant. Today, however, I’m just going to state it plainly and let you decide how to respond.
Newspapers provide a critical service to their communities. There is no other business that chronicles the life of a town’s residents. From birth to death, we are there, covering your lives.
I have been refreshed by the kind comments from subscribers of the News and Tribune to our day-reduction announcement. They have buoyed the spirits of an understandably deflated staff. Unfortunately, the snarky, ill-prepared and just plain mean-spirited comments outnumber the good ones. Those comments are neither fair nor productive to healthy relationships between a newspaper and its readers.
When social media warriors state that there is nothing in the newspaper, they are wrong. During the week of April 13-18 alone, the News and Tribune carried 118 general news stories about the men, women and children of Clark and Floyd counties. Nearly all of that content was generated by reporters of the News and Tribune. That count doesn’t include any obituaries — just stories. Clearly there’s content in the newspaper.
We’ve been accused of everything from only covering sports to not covering enough sports. We’ve been told we are religious zealots by some and straight from the devil by others. To some, our coverage is too far right while others say it swings too far left. We’ve been accused of… well, you get the point. That’s just wrong. We are, by definition, a newspaper of general interest. That means we cover a variety of events in our communities.
Story about a sports award event? Covered.
Feature on Earth Day? Done.
Information about YMCA opening showers to the homeless? Got it.
Lawsuit dismissed in Jeffersonville? Yep.
A new restaurant in New Albany? We ate it up.
I reckon this is an opinion but I’d say you’re wrong if you believe the News and Tribune content isn’t worth its cost. If you value a Big Gulp more than being informed about your community, I may be wrong. If you’d rather stock up on cigarettes than information, I stand corrected. If cable TV shows are more informational to you than your hometown newspaper, I can’t get through to you. All three of these items are more expensive than a copy of your News and Tribune and none of them informs you about your friends and neighbors.
As you make your decision about to whether to continue supporting your local newspaper or not, we hope you will see the value that we bring to your home each week. Nobody does what we do for Clark and Floyd counties. Nobody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.