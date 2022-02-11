In the midst of the furor over Donald Trump’s reported mishandling of presidential records came a reminder of the controversy that helped to land him in the White House in the first place.
The reminder came from none other than Hillary Clinton, the woman Trump defeated in that 2016 presidential campaign. For anyone who doesn’t remember, Clinton came under fire for her use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state.
The scandal spawned multiple investigations, and Clinton eventually handed over the server but not before deleting messages she deemed to have been private.
Trump was merciless in his taunts, calling her “Crooked Hillary” and leading supporters in chants of “lock her up.”
After news broke of Trump’s reported efforts to destroy White House documents, Clinton tweeted a link to a website where her supporters could buy a ceramic mug featuring a photo of her wearing sunglasses and scrolling through messages on her Blackberry.
“But her emails,” the cup says.
Clinton’s tweet included a headline from The Washington Post.
"Take a sip from your new mug as you read the news, ..." it said.
Proceeds from the sale of the mugs and other items go to Onward Together, a political action committee Clinton launched after Trump took office.
Such jabs are only fair, I guess. Trump sent out lots of tweets about those emails both during and after the 2016 presidential campaign.
“How can Hillary run the economy when she can't even send emails without putting entire nation at risk?” one of them asked.
He didn't hesitate to suggest she had been up to no good.
“One of the reasons Hillary hid her emails,” he tweeted at one point, “was so the public wouldn't see how she got rich — selling out America.”
Tweets like those have come back to haunt the former president amid reports about his administration's alleged destruction of presidential documents.
White House staff members reportedly told New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman they would periodically find the toilet clogged with wads of paper. There have also been reports of staffers placing documents in burn bags to be destroyed.
And then, of course, there were the boxes of documents the former president took with him when he left for Mar-a-Lago after leaving office. Some of those boxes reportedly contained classified information.
Julian Zelizer, a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, wrote a commentary for CNN suggesting that most presidential administrations had violated the Presidential Records Act in one way or another.
He recalled Oliver North, the White House security staffer under Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. North admitted in testimony to Congress that he and his secretary, Fawn Hall, had shredded incriminating documents during the Iran-Contra scandal.
For guys like Zelizer, the preservation of presidential records is serious business. He says researchers rely on these documents in piecing together our nation’s history.
Jimmy Carter signed the Presidential Records Act in 1978, vowing to "make the Presidency a more open institution." The law was an extension of the Presidential Recordings and Materials Preservations Act of 1974, a law that applied specifically to Richard M. Nixon's records in the wake of the Watergate scandal.
For his part, Trump has denied destroying documents, and he insists his discussions with the National Archives have been "collaborative and respectful.” Nonetheless, officials at the archives have asked the Department of Justice to investigate.
Zelizer doesn’t expect much to come of that. The fundamental problem with the law, he says, is its lack of a strong enforcement mechanism. The entire process depends on presidents acting in good faith.
Trump? Good faith?
You have to wonder how the former president would react if the roles were reversed. What would he say if Hillary Clinton were accused of flushing records down the toilet?
Kelly Hawes is a columnist for CNHI News Indiana. He can be reached at kelly.hawes@indianamediagroup.com. Find him on Twitter @Kelly_Hawes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.