When Scott G. Stewart suggested Supreme Court precedents were keeping state legislatures from considering recent advancements in medicine, Justice Sonia Sotomayor balked.
“What are the advancements in medicine?” she asked.
Stewart, solicitor general for the state of Mississippi, was arguing the court should overturn those precedents.
“Roe vs. Wade and Planned Parenthood vs. Casey haunt our country,” he said. “They have no basis in the Constitution. They have no home in our history or traditions. They've damaged the democratic process. They've poisoned the law. They've choked off compromise.”
Stewart was defending a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks.
“The law includes robust exceptions for a woman's life and health,” he said. “It leaves months to obtain an abortion. Yet, the courts below struck the law down. It didn't matter … that the law applies when an unborn child is undeniably human, when risks to women surge, and when the common abortion procedure is brutal. The lower courts held that because the law prohibits abortions before viability, it is unconstitutional no matter what.”
Following the court’s decades old precedent, he said, kept judges from taking into account “advancements in medicine, science, all of those things.” He mentioned “knowledge and concern about such things as fetal pain, what we know the child is doing and looks like and is fully human from a very early …”
Sotomayor cut him off, pointing out that only a small minority of medical experts believe fetal pain exists before 24 weeks of gestation.
“It's a huge minority and one not well founded in science at all,” she said.
Stewart argued that states ought to be allowed to consider such things as “an unborn life being poked and then recoiling in the way one of us would recoil.”
Sotomayor remained skeptical.
“Virtually every state defines a brain death as death,” she said. “Yet, the literature is filled with episodes of people who are completely and utterly brain dead responding to stimuli. There’s about 40 percent of dead people who, if you touch their feet, the foot will recoil.”
A fetus recoiling from a poke might be no different, she said.
Sotomayor went back to her earlier question. What has changed in science to show that fetal viability, the point where a fetus can survive outside the womb, isn’t a valid benchmark? Both lower courts, she said, found that the state of Mississippi had failed to produce an expert who could answer that question.
Stewart tried another tack. The problem with fetal viability, he said, is not really in the science.
“It's that viability is not tethered to anything in the Constitution, in history or tradition,” he said. “It’s a quintessentially legislative line. A legislature could think that viability makes sense as a place to draw the line, but it's quite reasonable for a legislature to draw the line elsewhere.”
Again, Sotomayor was unimpressed.
“Counsel, there's so much that's not in the Constitution, including the fact that we have the last word,” she said.
She mentioned Marbury vs. Madison, the case that established the Supreme Court’s role in interpreting the Constitution.
After some more back and forth. Sotomayor arrived at the heart of the discussion.
“So when does the life of a woman and putting her at risk enter the calculus?” she asked.
For many, this debate comes down to who has the greater rights. The unborn fetus still in the womb or the mother struggling to make her way in the real world? And when does the balance shift in favor of the infant?
Sotomayor won't decide that question. She’s outnumbered on the court by a margin of 6-3.
Assuming conservatives carry the day, the debate will likely move to the halls of Congress and to statehouses across the country. The court’s ruling is due this summer, just in time for the midterm elections.
