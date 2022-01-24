To hear Mitch McConnell tell it, the U.S. Senate had been saved from the radicalism of the Democratic Party.
“The Senate will be safe tonight,” he told his colleagues. “America can breathe a sigh of relief. This radicalism will have been stopped. A good day for America.”
It was, he said, “in all likelihood the most important day in the history of the Senate as an institution.”
That might have been an exaggeration.
What the Senate actually survived was a proposal by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for something described as a talking filibuster. Under his plan, senators seeking to block passage of a bill would actually have had to stand on the Senate floor to make a speech.
This would have been a one-time exception, applicable only for consideration of a single bill, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act.
Republicans insist the bill is about much more than voting rights. It’s a 700-page bill that they argue would change the way elections are run, putting far more control in the hands of the federal government.
Schumer’s proposal would have allowed every senator to speak twice before final passage of the legislation, a timeline that could have extended for days if the senators were so inclined.
There was just one catch. Senators could offer no amendments. At the close of debate, they would have been asked to vote for or against the bill in its current form.
McConnell was horrified.
“This is a plot to break the Senate,” he said.
Such a blanket change in election law, he insisted, really should require more than a simple majority.
“This is the first time a majority leader convinced nearly all of his party to attack the institution,” he said. “That hasn’t happened before.”
Critics argue the Senate is already broken and that guys like McConnell played a role in breaking it.
The filibuster’s defenders will argue the Senate’s slow-moving nature was part of the design. They’ll say the framers envisioned a deliberative body where members would be forced to seek common ground.
For much of its history, though, that deliberation involved only long speeches. It wasn’t until 1917 that the Senate imposed the requirement of a supermajority to end debate.
Critics say the filibuster in the modern Senate has become a tool strictly for obstruction. They suggest the filibuster should be dramatically reformed or eliminated entirely.
It’s interesting to note that McConnell and Schumer have found themselves on both sides of this debate.
McConnell, in fact, pointed out that Democrats seeking to wire around the filibuster had used the same tool themselves only the week before to block passage of a bill that would have placed sanctions on a Russian gas pipeline to Germany. While supporters of that measure mustered 55 votes, they came up five short of the 60 needed to end the filibuster.
Adam Jentleson has seen these Senate skirmishes up close. He’s a former adviser to the late Harry Reid, then the Democratic Senate majority leader.
During a recent appearance on PBS NewsHour, Jentleson said he’d like to see the Senate become more like the one depicted in that Jimmy Stewart film “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”
“If the filibuster ever did serve a useful purpose, it was to foster that kind of debate,” he said.
He noted, though, that McConnell was hardly a guardian of the filibuster when it got in his way. He was quick to jettison it to push through Supreme Court nominees put forward by Donald Trump.
“So, I think relying on Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans to keep the filibuster in place when it no longer serves their advantage is not a smart strategy for Democrats,” Jentleson said.
That seems like sound advice.
