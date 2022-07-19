Stephen Ayres says he was a loyal supporter of President Donald J. Trump in the days leading up to Jan. 6.
“I was hanging on every word he was saying,” Ayres told the congressional committee investigating what happened that day. “Everything he was putting out, I was following.”
Ayres, one of more than 840 people charged in connection with the day’s events, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge last month. He faces sentencing in September.
Ayres told the committee he had a family and a job when he entered the Capitol that day. He believed the former president’s claims about election fraud, and he was upset. He thought it was his duty as a patriotic American to answer his president’s call.
“I felt like I needed to be down here,” he said.
Ayres had come for the rally, but the former president’s fiery speech prompted him to join the mob.
“We basically were just following what he said,” Ayres recalled.
He thought Trump would be there, too, and at the time, Ayres still held out hope the election result would be overturned.
Now, he looks back with regret. He has lost his job, and he’s been forced to sell his house.
“It definitely changed my life, not for the good,” Ayres said. “Definitely not for the better.”
Ayres is not the only one voicing regrets.
The committee showed a text exchange between Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign chairman, and Katrina Pierson, the rally organizer, on the evening of Jan. 6.
Describing what he was watching as “a sitting president asking for civil war,” Parscale said he felt guilty about helping Trump to get elected in the first place.
“You did what you felt right at the time,” Pierson said, “and therefore it was right.”
“Yeah,” Parscale responded, “but a woman is dead.”
He was referring to Ashli Babbitt, the Trump supporter who had been shot to death by Capitol police while trying to break into the House chamber.
“You do realize this was going to happen,” Pierson replied.
“Yeah,” Parscale responded, “if I was Trump, and I knew my rhetoric killed someone. …”
“It wasn’t the rhetoric,” Pierson wrote.
“Katrina,” Parscale texted back. “Yes it was.”
In the midst of the committee’s investigation, a group of Trump critics has issued a 72-page report examining the former president’s many failed challenges to the election results.
“Even now, 20 months after the election, a period in which Trump’s supporters have been energetically scouring every nook and cranny for proof that the election was stolen, they come up empty,” the report said. “Claims are made, trumpeted in sympathetic media and accepted as truthful by many patriotic Americans. But on objective examination they have fallen short, every time.”
The report found no evidence of fraud on the magnitude necessary to shift the result in any state.
“In fact,” it said, “there was no fraud that changed the outcome in even a single precinct.”
After his arrest, Ayres stepped away from social media and took a more critical look at those same fraud claims. He came to realize the defeated president’s assertions made no sense.
“It’s too big,” he told the committee. “There’d be no way to keep something like that quiet.”
Ayres figures he wasn’t the only one taken in by Trump’s lies.
“If I was doing it, hundreds of thousands of other people were doing it, or may still be doing it,” he said. “Who knows? When the next election comes out, they could be on the same path we’re on now.”
Ayres has some advice for those people.
“The biggest thing to me is take the blinders off,” he said. “Make sure you step back and see what’s going on. Before it’s too late.”
Do you suppose anyone will listen?
