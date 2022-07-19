Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana and north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. &&