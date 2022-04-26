Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EDT /3 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 4 AM EDT /3 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely areas to see frost formation will be in sheltered valleys. Urban areas are less likely to see frost formation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&